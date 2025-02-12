Eugenie Bouchard reacted to Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf warning her before their highly anticipated pickleball clash at the Pickleball Slam 3. Bouchard will face the tennis couple in Pickleball Slam 3, where she will team up with Andy Roddick. The event will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena on February 16, 2025.

Eugenie Bouchard, who is mostly playing pickleball these days, recently lost at the Tucson Open, that ran from February 6 to 9 in Arizona. She teamed up with Jack Sock but the duo couldn't move past the first round, losing 8-11, 5-11 to Lindsey Newman and Dallas' Ivan Jakovljevic.

Shortly after this, the 2014 Wimbledon finalist reacted to some trash talk from Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi ahead of the Pickleball Slam 3.

"We're gonna put the 'genie' back in the bottle," said Graf in a video message with Agassi.

Trending

In response, Eugenie Bouchard hilariously noted that she wasn't warned that the legendary Steffi Graf would be 'trash-talking' her one day.

"If you told me young that Steffi Graff would be trash talking me like this one day..." the Canadian paired her caption with crying emojis.

Eugenie Bouchard reacts to Steffi Graff slamming her hilariously; Instagram - @geniebouchard

The back-and-forth came after Bouchard sent out a challenge to the defending champions in an Instagram post from February 11.

"The Genie is out of the bottle and I’m ready to kick some a**," she captioned.

After her Tucson Open loss, Bouchard looked past the heartbreak and took a moment to take pride in her neon outfit. (via Instagram)

"I may not have won the tournament but at least i had the cutest outfit."

Eugenie Bouchard once revealed the reason behind taking up pickleball as a career

Bouchard playing at the Andre Agassi and World's Top Pros Play Pickleball at Life Time PENN 1 - (Source: Getty)

Bouchard became the first Canadian-born player to reach the finals of a Grand Slam at the 2014 Wimbledon. She boasts two semi-final appearaneces at the Australian Open and French Open and two US Open 4R in 2014 and 2015. Despite a storied tennis career, the 30-year-old developed a penchant for the sport pickleball, a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

Exlaining the reason behind her venture, she said: (via Tennis.com)

“I was like, you know, ‘I’d love to challenge myself to try something new.’ And also to be a part of something that is so trending and growing so much, that was really appealing to me. It was also something I could do while still playing some tennis tournaments. So that’s why I was like, ‘Yeah, sign me up."

She added:

"I still have a long way to go but at least I feel like I belong a little more."

Bouchard, who currently competes in the Pro Tour of Pickleball, played four pro-level tournaments in the past year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback