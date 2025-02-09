Eugenie Bouchard flaunts her 'cutest' outfit from Coco Gauff's sponsor after pickleball loss, pokes fun at doubles partner Jack Sock’s look

Eugenie Bouchard may not have walked away with a title at the Tucson Open, but she certainly felt like a winner when it came to her on-court fashion. Following her exit from the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) event, Bouchard praised her striking neon green outfit. She also took a lighthearted jab at her mixed doubles partner, Jack Sock, humorously suggesting that he could step up his style game.

Bouchard, who continues to balance careers in both professional tennis and pickleball, recently concluded her campaign at the Tucson Open. In singles, she opened her campaign with an 11-5, 11-8 victory over Hannah Blatt before bowing out in the second round to Chao Yi Wang, 9-11, 3-11. In mixed doubles, she partnered with former ATP star Jack Sock, but the duo fell 8-11, 5-11 in the opening round against Lindsey Newman and Ivan Jakovljevic.

Despite the early exits, Bouchard remained in high spirits. She used social media to showcase her stylish tournament ensemble, sharing multiple images on Instagram of herself in her eye-catching neon green New Balance outfit, expressing her love for the look.

"I may not have won the tournament, but at least I had the cutest outfit," Bouchard wrote.

In a follow-up Instagram story, she turned the spotlight on her doubles partner, Jack Sock, jokingly suggesting that he needed to improve his wardrobe choices, writing:

"Jack Sock needs to work on his outfits..."

In February 2023, Bouchard secured a multi-year partnership with New Balance, the same brand that notably sponsors 2023 US Open singles champion Coco Gauff.

Eugenie Bouchard explains what pickleball and tennis pros have in common

Eugenie Bouchard stated that pickleball and tennis players share many similarities, emphasizing the physical demands of the paddle sport. In a Pickleball Slam 3 promo video on Instagram, the Canadian tennis star explained why both athletes are alike, saying:

"Pickleball pros are very close to tennis pros. Everyone's athletic, especially in singles. It is very tough physically so you have to be in shape and often [one player will] play multiple matches in a day which is very different from tennis as well. So, being on the pro tour you have to be ready for that like endurance."

Eugenie Bouchard will pair with Andy Roddick against defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 3 on February 16, 2025, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

