Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s son Jaden makes waves in MLB Draft League, sister Jaz proudly lauds his success by sharing post

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden continue to make waves in baseball, earning yet another accolade for his stellar performances. The 23-year-old pitcher was recently highlighted in the Player of the Week spotlight, a recognition stemming from his dominant display in the MLB Draft League in the 2024 season.

While his parents left an indelible mark in tennis, Jaden Agassi has been forging his path in professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher, who honed his skills at the University of Southern California (USC) from 2021 to 2023, transitioned to the MLB Draft League in 2024, where he played for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

He put up impressive numbers in the season, recording a 2.96 ERA across 27.1 innings. Jaden struck out 28 batters while allowing 22 hits and nine earned runs.

Trending

One of his most memorable performances came on July 2, 2024, when he faced off against the West Virginia Black Bears. He pitched 7.1 innings, allowing just one unearned run on a single hit while fanning eight batters.

His dominance on the mound earned him the MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week honors for July 1-7, 2024. That same stellar performance has led to him being featured in the Player of the Week spotlight.

Jaden’s latest recognition was met with excitement from his younger sister, Jaz Agassi. Taking to Instagram, Jaden and Jaz shared a video of the former’s outstanding performance against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Jaden and Jaz Agassi's Instagram stories/@jadenagassi; @jazagassi

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s son Jaden talks about establishing himself in the baseball world

In Picture: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden acknowledged that his father's legacy cemented the 'Agassi'' name in tennis history. However, he remains focused on carving out his path in baseball.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Jaden recalled how people started recognizing his last name as early as middle school. Despite the weight of his parents' fame, the 23-year-old is determined to establish the Agassi name in the baseball world on his terms.

"I want to say right around middle school kind of just people asking me, and it just kind of became more of a reality. That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one," Andre Agassi's son said, in quotes collected by WKBN.

In a 2013 interview with The Associated Press, Steffi Graf revealed that Jaden had a demanding baseball schedule at a young age.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi