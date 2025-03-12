Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off her customized Ram Truck

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, recently shared a picture of her new RAM pickup truck. The 21-year-old frequently shares highlights from her life online.

Agassi and Graf are regarded as one of the greatest tennis power couples. The American won eight Major titles, a Golden Slam in 1999, and secured 60 ATP Tour-level titles. Meanwhile, Graf won a whopping 22 Major titles, a Golden Slam in 1988, and secured 107 WTA singles titles.

Although the couple achieved numerous milestones in tennis, their children did not follow in their footsteps and instead pursued different endeavors. Agassi and Graf married in 2001, welcoming their elder son, Jaden, in the same year and their daughter, Jaz, in 2003.

Jaden developed an interest in basketball at a very young age and has played the sport for the University of Southern California (USC). He has also made a name for himself with his stellar performances in the 2024 MLB Draft League. Meanwhile, Jaz Elle has shown a keen interest in dancing and horseback riding and loves traveling, as seen in her Instagram stories.

The 21-year-old recently shared a picture of her new RAM truck on her Instagram story. The sleek white truck featured a black decal with blue edges, and a custom-made RAM logo appeared to be added to its grille.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @jazagassi)

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz rooted for her father at the MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas

Andre Agassi, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, and Mardy Fish at The MGM Rewards Slam - Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi rekindled his allure on the tennis court when he teamed up with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas. The powerful duo faced four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish in the exhibition event.

The event on March 1 happened at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Jaz Elle Agassi was also in attendance, cheering for her legendary father and Sabalenka. Osaka and Fish eventually fell 10-8 to Sabalenka and Agassi.

Agassi's daughter seemed elated and took a picture with Aryna Sabalenka after the match. Sabalenka, currently competing at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, spoke at length about her experience teaming up with Agassi. The 26-year-old also shared the valuable insights she received from the American.

