"It's obvious Andre Agassi's smart" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals American legend's valuable advice has been paying off at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka recently laid bare her experience teaming up with American tennis legend Andre Agassi at the MGM Rewards Slam, held at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The Belarusian also shared her thoughts on conversing with the eight-time Major champion.

Agassi brought his trademark charm back to the tennis court when he teamed up with Aryna Sabalenka against four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish at the MGM Rewards Slam exhibition event. Moreover, Sabalenka and Agassi's camaraderie was evident as they outplayed Osaka and Fish 10-8.

The World No. 1 is currently competing at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells and, following her third-round win against Lucia Bronzetti, sat for an interview with Tennis Channel. Sabalenka shared the valuable insights she received from Agassi about tennis and also expressed her gratitude.

"A lot of things. We actually had a great chat after the exhibition and I mean it's obvious that he's smart (chuckles). We had really great chat, he gave me his advice on tennis which actually working so, thank you Andre," she said (at - 3:15).

The World No. 1 lauded Agassi's prowess, particularly his timing, admitting she was impressed by the American's serve despite his claims of not training much.

"He's such a nice guy and he is timing his tennis is still ready good, and I was really impressed by his timing and he was like, "Oh I am not training that much, I am not playing tennis" and then he serves, and his serve is better than mine. I'm like the timing, I was like okay, I think we are doing something wrong. But it was fun playing that exhibition especially like playing with Andre it was fun," she added.

Later during the exhibition event in Las Vegas, fans witnessed a thrilling clash between Osaka and Sabalenka, with the latter ultimately winning 6-4, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka briefly spoke about Andre Agassi's on-court style

Aryna Sabalenka and Andre Agassi at The MGM Rewards Slam - Image Source: Getty

Later during the interview, Aryna Sabalenka also acknowledged Andre Agassi's style of attire. She referenced the American's denim shorts and revealed that she had asked him to bring those back.

"Yeah he was so stylish . I was like where is your, how you say that, the jeans short, where is them? And he was like, probably little bit off the shape but he needs to bring it back, it looks so cool," she said (at 4:03).

Sabalenka's next challenge on the tennis front will be against Sonay Kartal in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Briton defeated Varvara Lepchenko, 16th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Polina Kudermetova to set up a clash with the No. 1 seed.

The winner of the Kartal-Sabalenka match will face either Liudmila Samsonova or the winner of the Paolini-Cristian clash in the quarterfinals.

