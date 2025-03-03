Aryna Sabalenka captures warm hugs with Andre Agassi and Naomi Osaka, her stunning dinner date look & more in Las Vegas photodump

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared glimpses from her time in Las Vegas. The Belarusian was in the city for an exhibition event called the MGM Rewards Slam, teaming up with American tennis icon Andre Agassi.

The WTA World No. 1 and the eight-time Major champion defeated the team of Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish 10-8 in a one-round tiebreak game held in Vegas. Sabalenka enjoyed her time in Las Vegas, as reflected in a series of photos she shared on Instagram.

Her latest photo dump featured moments from the event, including warm embraces with four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka and Andre Agassi. The 26-year-old wore a stunning red gown for her dinner date in the city. The carousel also included a few snapshots from her flight and the match.

"24 hours in Vegas," she wrote.

Check out the pictures shared by the Belarusian below:

The exhibition match was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, the same venue where Andre Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf, defeated Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard to win Pickleball 3. Another triumph marked Agassi's return to the event, but this time alongside the 26-year-old.

Moreover, Agassi's daughter Jaz was also in the stands, rooting for her father and Sabalenka during the blockbuster clash.

Aryna Sabalenka and Andre Agassi hilariously revealed why they were a superior team in Las Vegas

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at The MGM Rewards Slam - Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka and Andre Agassi were in a witty mood ahead of the match when they joined Emily Austin for a brief conversation. Austin asked the duo why "we were better than" their opponents, prompting a somewhat hilarious response from the former tennis player.

"We're better because of [my] partner, I'm already sweating just being close to her," Agassi said.

Sabalenka said they were better since her on-court attire matched the eight-time Grand Slam champion's bandana.

"I have to say, we're much better like my outfit [matches] with his head (points at Agassi's bandana)" - Sabalenka added.

Sabalenka last competed at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships but fell short of her best form. In the second round, she lost to Clara Tauson 3-6, 2-6. The Belarusian will now focus on the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Sabalenka has yet to win the BNP Paribas Open in singles, though she finished as the runner-up in 2023, falling to Elena Rybakina. However, she claimed the doubles title at the event in 2019 and went on to win the Miami Open doubles title the same year, completing the Sunshine Double.

