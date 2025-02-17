WATCH: Andy Roddick yells out his frustration over "dumb rule" in match against Andre Agassi at Pickleball Slam 3

During the first match of the third edition of the Pickleball Slam, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick faced off against each other in a singles clash on Sunday, February 16. During the match, Roddick was given a fault while volleying a ball at the net, with the point going to Agassi. The 2003 US Open champion was not impressed with the umpire's call and dubbed the rule "dumb."

The third edition of the Pickleball Slam was held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The event saw Team Agassi comprising Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Mardy Fish taking on Team Roddick which consisted of Andy Roddick, Eugene Bouchard, and John Isner.

"No, No way..It's a dumb rule" Roddick was heard saying (via The Pickle Ball Slam's Instagram account).

The rules of Pickleball stipulate that a player cannot use a volley while standing in the non-volley zone. There is a portion of the court at the net, which is termed the non-volley zone from where the player can only return the ball in case it has bounced. Whenever the player volleys during the rally both their feet must be outside the zone, also commonly known as the "Kitchen."

In the above video, it can be seen that Roddick came within the Kitchen to volley, which was called out by the umpire, after which the American player let out his frustration at the call.

Andre Agassi wins the Pickleball Slam for a third year running

In Pictures: Andre Agassi (Getty)

Andre Agassi once again proved his pickleball credentials, after winning the Pickleball Slam for a third successive year. Agassi won the first event in 2023 with Roddick and with Graf last year.

This year, Agassi helped his team get the early lead, with his dominant win over Roddick in the first singles match. In the second match, Steffi Graf and Mardy Fish, who were playing for Team Agassi beat the duo of John Isner and Eugene Bouchard from Team Roddick.

Agassi teamed up with Graf in the next doubles match and had the opportunity to close out the victory. However, the duo of Bouchard and Roddick rose to the challenge, winning the match and taking the contest into a single-frame tiebreaker.

The Tiebreaker consisted of a single game of 11 points, with two players from each team alternating after every four points. Keeping their composure, Agassi and Fish served it out against Roddick and Isner, with the eight-time Major Champion in tennis winning the final point.

