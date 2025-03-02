Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz adorably cheers on her father & Aryna Sabalenka from the stands at Las Vegas exhibition

Andre Agassi has made his highly anticipated return to the tennis court, teaming up with Aryna Sabalenka for a blockbuster exhibition match. The American legend and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz proudly cheered on her father at the event in Las Vegas.

Ad

Shortly after beating Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard to win Pickleball Slam 3 and claim the $1 million prize with his wife Steffi Graf at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Agassi returned to the same venue to show off his enduring tennis skills.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion joined forces with Aryna Sabalenka to take on Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish in a high-profile doubles encounter. Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz was present in the stands to show her support, cheering on the duo as they triumphed over Osaka and Fish.

Ad

Trending

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Jaz recently also made a public appearance with her older brother Jaden to witness their parents compete at Pickleball Slam 3. They joined Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf after their victory and to pose for a heartwarming family photo.

Ad

Andre Agassi engages in witty banter with Aryna Sabalenka during Las Vegas exhibition

Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

During their exhibition match with Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish, Andre Agassi humorously asserted that he and Aryna Sabalenka were the superior team due to the World No. 1's skills.

Ad

"We're better because of my partner, I'm already sweating being this close to her," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following their victory, the American also proudly asserted that he had chosen the right partner for the clash.

"Tennis is a metaphor for life, so I would say choose your partner wisely and I did that today right," he said.

Agassi also expressed delight at competing in his hometown of Las Vegas, reflecting on how the sporting culture of the city had grown in recent years.

Ad

"Born and raised here, I defended this city since I was 16 years old on a world stage. I’ve had people ask me like, what hotel do I live in. Now we’ve reinvented ourselves a hundred times since then," Andre Agassi said.

"We got all sorts of sports here, from WNBA to Formula 1 to hockey to the Knights to the Raiders, we got MLB coming and to keep tennis alive hopefully on an annual basis at an event like this, it’s a win for me on multiple levels," he added.

Ad

Ad

Following her doubles win with Agassi, Aryna Sabalenka returned to the court to square off against Naomi Osaka for a singles contest, where she claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win to take home the trophy.

Sabalenka will gain confidence from her victory as she gears up for her campaign at the Indian Wells Open, which is set to begin on March 5. Alongside Osaka, the World No. 1 will be joined by Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula at the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi