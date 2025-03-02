Andre Agassi makes his feelings known about playing with Aryna Sabalenka in MGM Rewards Slam

Andre Agassi playfully shared how he felt playing alongside Aryna Sabalenka as they paired up for the MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas. The exhibition match took place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena famed for hosting many UFC matches in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the March 1, 2025.

The duo took on Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish for a doubles tennis exhibition match at the event. However, they failed to overcome the sheer domination shown by Sabalenka and Agassi as they won the clash 10-8 in a one-round tie-break game.

Agassi jokingly expressed his thoughts on 'being better than their opponent' as he and Sabalenka joined presenter Emily Austin in a conversation, ahead of the match. An excerpt from the interview was posted on X (formerly Twitter) where Austin asked the duo why they thought their duo was better than Corner B (consisting of Osaka and Fish).

"We're better because of [my] partner, I'm already sweating just being close to her" - said Agassi.

The current World No. 1 also chipped in as she spoke about how being color-coordinated added to it, as the duo donned red elements in their outfits.

"I have to say, we're much better like my outfit [matches] with his head (points at Agassi's bandana)" - Sabalenka added.

The former tennis player also expressed how he hoped to channel some 'vintage Agassi energy' into his game to keep up with the attitude of his fiery doubles partner. He also commended Aryna Sabalenka as well as Naomi Osaka at the press conference ahead of their exhibition match on Saturday.

Andre Agassi was all praises for Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka at the MGM Rewards Slam - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi lauded both Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka on their playing style at the press conference ahead of the MGM Rewards Slam match. He complimented the duo and said that he enjoys watching them play.

"Love watching them both play. I think they're both incredibly great ball strikers. They're both easy to root for watching . Um you know, one hides their emotions incredibly well, the other probably reveals them a little too much." - said Agassi (0:01 onwards)

Osaka and Sabalenka also locked horns for a women's singles match for the same event, where current work no. 1 took home the Lion's Cup after defeating the Japanese 6-4, 6-4. They will be seen playing next week onwards at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

