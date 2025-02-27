Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden makes honest admission about choosing baseball over tennis

The legendary duo of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf still don't seem to be done with gracing the courts with excellence. Despite their retirements from professional tennis, the couple created highlights by clinching another valuable title, this time at the Pickleball Slam 3. Although their son Jaden managed to dodge extending the legacy in the tennis world, he still is creating new headlines in the world of baseball.

Ad

Jaden Agassi, the son of the famous tennis stars, is set to play for Germany in the upcoming World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. While fans expected him to extend his parents' legacy by holding a tennis racket, he instead chose to pursue his dream of being an MLB player. However, the path is long enough for the young athlete as the levels of competition in American baseball have rapidly grown over the years.

Ad

Trending

Jaden Agassi recently stepped forward to unveil the key reason behind choosing a baseball glove over a tennis racket like his father. In a telephone conversation with MLB.com, the 23-year-old talked about how he gained a knack for the sport at a very young age.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one," he said.

Ad

He also credited the influence of his father, Andre Agassi, making a hilarious comment on the way he treated baseball shots as forehands in tennis.

"I've got to give the edge to my dad. He did a Nike commercial way back where he's taking batting practice at Fenway, which is funny. He treats it like a backhand and crushes it," the 23-year-old added.

Ad

Team Germany is all set to take to the pitch against China on 2nd March 2025. With Jaden Agassi in the team, it is clear that the showdown would be highly anticipated.

Andre Agassi's son explains how he transitioned from a thrower to an international level pitcher

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi's son Jaden explained how, despite having the potential to be a decent pitcher, he had to navigate a notable part of his early career as a thrower. In a conversation with Tribune Chronicle last summer, the emerging star explained how some bright mentors helped him hone his skills to be selected as an international pitcher for Germany.

Ad

"I entered college with the ability to be a decent pitcher, but I was a thrower. And because of lost time I was behind the eight ball. But at USC I was blessed with some great coaches who began teaching me the art of pitching," he said.

Excited to represent his mother Steffi Graf's nationality, Jaden Agassi will be eager to make an instant impact at the upcoming World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Tucson, Ariz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi