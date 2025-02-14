Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden draws 4-word reaction from girlfriend Catherine after being named in Germany's World Baseball Classic squad

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son, Jaden Agassi, received a heartfelt reaction from his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, after being named to Germany's World Baseball Classic squad. He will pitch for the German national team in the upcoming qualifiers.

The Tucson World Baseball Classic Qualifiers feature Germany, Colombia, Brazil, and China, each vying for a coveted spot in the 2026 main tournament. The top team from the round-robin stage will secure automatic qualification, while the second and third-place teams will compete in a decisive playoff for the final berth.

Jaden is selected to pitch for Germany, his mother's homeland, thereby choosing not to represent his father's nation, the USA.

Following the announcement, Agassi's girlfriend, Catherine Holt, shared her pride on Instagram. She posted the squad list on her story, highlighting Jaden's name with heart emojis and captioned it:

"So proud of you!"

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi's girlfriend Catherine Holt's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Jaden and Catherine have been together for over two years, as they celebrated their second anniversary in September 2024. The couple often shares glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi opened up about his aspirations as a baseball player

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden early on recognized the weight his surname carries and the expectations that come with it.

"I want to say right around middle school, people started asking me, and it just kind of became more of a reality," he told WKBN in June 2024.

Despite his tennis heritage, Jaden was determined to create his legacy in baseball.

"That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one," he stated.

While forging his own path, the 23-year-old appreciated the guidance of his parents, even though their expertise lies in a different sport.

"They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely," he added.

Jaden has shown resilience in overcoming challenges like Tommy John's surgery in high school. He posted a 2.96 ERA with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League and earned Player of the Week honors in July 2024.

With his latest selection to Germany’s World Baseball Classic squad, Jaden Agassi is steadily climbing the road to making his name in baseball. His journey will take a significant step forward when he competes in the tournament’s qualifiers, set to take place in Tucson, Arizona, beginning in the first week of March.

