Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden snubs father's country USA to represent mother's Germany in World Baseball Classic squad

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden has decided to snub his father's nation, the United States, to represent his mother's country, Germany, at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. He was named in Germany's latest squad for the event's qualifiers to be played this year.

Tennis power couple Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are parents to 23-year-old son Jaden and 21-year-old daughter Jaz. Their son is attempting to make a name for himself in baseball and has recently made a huge development.

Jaden Agassi was announced as one of the pitchers for the German national team for the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Tucson, Arizona. Germany, Colombia, Brazil, and China will compete in the qualifying event aiming for a spot in the 2026 main tournament.

Only two will advance—one by finishing first in the three-game round-robin, while the second and third-place teams will battle in a winner-takes-all final for the last qualification spot.

Jaden has carved his own path in baseball. A former USC pitcher, the 23-year-old overcame a major setback—Tommy John surgery in high school—before developing his craft in college.

Though his University of South California (USC) numbers were underwhelming (6.20 ERA in 117 2/3 innings), he showed promise in the MLB Draft League with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, posting a 2.96 ERA and earning Player of the Week honors in July 2024.

Armed with a low-90s sinker, changeup, and slider, Jaden Agassi, born in Las Vegas, now represents Germany—his mother’s birthplace—at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden wants to turn the Agassi name from tennis to baseball

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at the CTP Cluj-Napoca - Sports Festival 2024 - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi were legendary tennis players. They have won a combined 30 Grand Slam titles and a total of 167 career titles. However, their eldest is bent on making his last name, Agassi, a household baseball name instead of tennis.

"That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one," Jaden Agassi said in quotes collected by WKBN in June 2024.

Jaden acknowledged the influence of his legendary parents, emphasizing their support despite his choice of a different sport.

"They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely," he added.

Jaden Agassi has now taken a big step toward his goal by attempting to make a name for himself on the international stage and representing Germany.

