Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden shares sweet moment with girlfriend Catherine at WM Phoenix Open

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden recently shared a sweet moment with his girlfriend Catherine Holt. The young couple is attending the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Taking to Instagram, Catherine Holt shared two images on her Story. The first was a sweet photo of her posing with her boyfriend, Jaden Agassi, with the location tagged as the WM Phoenix Open. The second captured a scenic view from the stands, seemingly highlighting a hole-in-one moment. Notably, Jaden reshared their couple's photo, adding several heart emojis.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden and his girlfriend Catherine's Instagram Stories (Images: Instagram @catherinemholtt & @jadenagassi)

Jaden, unlike his parents—the tennis legends—has taken an interest in baseball. He represented the University of Southern California and now pitches for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

He has been in a relationship with Catherine Holt for over two years. Catherine, who studied Applied Physiology and Sport Management, has gained experience working with the Texas Rangers. The couple marked their second anniversary in September 2024 with heartfelt social media posts.

Jaden, 23, also has a younger sister, Jaz, 21, making them the two children of the legendary tennis duo.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden hopes to make his last name a 'baseball one'

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

Jaden Agassi may carry one of the most iconic last names in tennis, but his ambitions lie far from the baseline. Instead of following in the footsteps of his legendary parents, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, he has chosen the pitcher’s mound over the court.

Growing up, Jaden gradually became aware of the weight his surname carried.

"I want to say right around middle school, people started asking me, and it just kind of became more of a reality," he said in quotes collected by WKBN in June 2024.

Now, the 23-year-old is focused on carving his own name in baseball.

"That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one," he stated.

Despite excelling in a different sport, Jaden still benefits from the guidance of his highly accomplished parents.

"They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely," he added.

With 30 Grand Slam titles and 167 combined career titles between them, Agassi and Graf built an unmatched tennis legacy. Now, Jaden is attempting to add a new chapter to the family name.

