Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows support for her mother's sentiments on the life lessons she learned from "lonely" sport of tennis

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has shown her support for her mother's sentiments about the life lessons she gained from tennis. The German once opened up about how her experiences on the court helped her in her life after retiring from the sport at just 30 years old.

Graf sent shockwaves through the tennis world when she announced her decision to hang up her racket just a few months after clinching her historic 22nd Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open. Following her retirement, the former World No. 1 married fellow tennis legend Andre Agassi in 2001, giving birth to their son Jaden that same year and welcoming their daughter Jaz in 2003.

A resurfaced interview featuring Steffi recently circulated on social media, where the German spoke candidly about how the dedication and commitment she had learned from her tennis career translated into her life beyond the sport. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also acknowledged tennis as a "very lonely sport," sharing how it taught her to rely on herself.

"To get into a sport, the dedication that it needs to get better, the commitment. Those are all things that you can continue taking into your life," Steffi Graf said.

"Tennis is a very lonely sport out there so being on the court and trying to figure out how to be better than the opponent, how to get better in your sport day after day, you really learn a lot about yourself and it teaches you to depend on yourself," she added.

Jaz Agassi reshared the clip of Graf's interview on Instagram, signaling her appreciation for the German's thoughtful remarks.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has previously shown her pride in her mother's accomplishments, sharing a collage of newspaper clippings depicting the German's career highlights. The 21-year-old also cheered on her parents in person at Pickleball Slam 2 earlier this year, celebrating their victory over John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf gear up for Pickleball Slam 3, issue warning to Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

After triumphing at Pickleball Slam 2, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are set to revive their blockbuster partnership at the third edition of the event, squaring off against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard for a $1 million prize purse in Las Vegas on February 16, 2025.

In a recent promotional clip for the highly anticipated contest, Agassi and Graf acknowledged Roddick and Bouchard as "family," but made it clear that they would view the duo as their "enemy" as their competitive instincts took over.

"Andy, you’ve been like a younger brother to me," Andre Agassi said.

"And Genie, you spent time down here in Las Vegas with us," Steffi Graf chimed in.

"But on February 16, you are the enemy. Can’t wait to see you," they said.

Andy Roddick has confessed his "concerns" about competing against Steffi Graf, describing the German as a "force to be reckoned with." Meanwhile, Roddick joked that he had "carried" Andre Agassi at the Inaugural Pickleball Slam, where they paired up to beat John McEnroe and Michael Chang.

