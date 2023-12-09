Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off collection of newspaper clippings documenting her mother's career achievements

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, honored her mother's career accomplishments by proudly displaying a collection of newspaper clippings that documented her success.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Graf won 22 Grand Slam titles during her illustrious career. In 1988, the German made history as the first player to achieve the 'Golden Slam' - winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold medal in a single calendar year.

Another cornerstone of her unparalleled success lies in being the only player, male or female, to have triumphed in each Grand Slam tournament four times. Furthermore, the 54-year-old held the World No. 1 ranking for a record 377 weeks. With 107 singles titles to her name, Graf ranks third on the all-time list, trailing only Martina Navratilova (167) and Chris Evert (157).

Two years after hanging up her racquet, Steffi Graf married fellow tennis legend Andre Agassi on October 22, 2001. They welcomed their son, Jaden, that same year. Their daughter, Jaz, was born in 2003.

Graf and Agassi's children have often expressed pride in their parents' accomplishments. Recently, Jaz took to social media and showed off a collection of newspaper clippings, which featured snippets of Graf's remarkable success on tour.

Andre Agassi on Pickleball Slam 2: "Steffi Graf's learning curve is like the greatest German engineering you've ever seen"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are set to team up against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam. The much-awaited battle will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on February 4, 2024.

While Agassi took part in and won the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam, Graf is gearing up to showcase her skills in the racquet sport for the first time.

However, Agassi recently shared that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had wasted no time in getting a grasp on the sport, hilariously referring to her as the "greatest German engineering" ever seen.

"Once I get Stef to focus on doing it and get past the frustration of it being something new and unfamiliar, her learning curve is like the greatest German engineering you've ever seen," Andre Agassi said.

The American lavished praise on Graf for swiftly adapting to the sport and hailed her for always pushing herself to be the best.

"And it's been epic to watch how quickly she has improved and I just know she's going to give it everything, she's going to be on point and she's going to be the best of herself because that's what she is really good at; pushing herself to the best," he added.

