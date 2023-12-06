"The greatest German engineering you've ever seen" - Andre Agassi marvels at how quickly his wife Steffi Graf has taken to pickleball

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi has spoken about how quickly his wife, Steffi Graf, has been learning pickleball and her preparedness for Pickleslam 2.

In a video posted by "The Pickleball Slam" on Instagram on Wednesday, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf were featured in an interview discussing their training for Pickleslam 2. The event is scheduled to take place on February 4, 2024 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

During the interview, Agassi mentioned that once Graf overcomes the initial frustration of learning something new, she finds it much easier to progress. He compared her learning ability to that of German engineering.

"Once I get Stef to focus on doing it and get past the frustration of it being something new and unfamiliar, her learning curve is like the greatest German engineering you've ever seen," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi also talked about how thrilling the experience has been to watch Graf improve at the sport and giving it her best within a short period of time.

"And it's been epic to watch how quickly she has improved and I just know she's going to give it everything, she's going to be on point and she's going to be the best of herself because that's what she is really good at; pushing herself to the best," Agassi said.

The first edition of Pickleslam back in April 2023 featured Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi as partners competing against Michael Chang and John McEnroe.

McEnroe won the first singles against Agassi 15-13, 16-14 and Roddick beat Chang 15-10, 15-10 in the second. Agassi and Roddick then secured the doubles 21-15, 21-23, 12-10. Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick claimed a $1 million prize.

Steffi Graf shares her excitement in exploring Pickleball

In a recent interview released by Pickleball Slam on their Instagram account, it featured the 22-time Grand Slam winner and her husband Andre Agassi discussing how training has been going so far.

During the interview, Graf stated how fun it has been training for Pickleslam 2, especially the different experience that comes with learning a new sport.

"It's been a whole lot of fun and with the experience that he has had in the beginning of the year and giving me all these advice and tips, it's just something really fun for us to be out there on the court and try to push into a totally different sport," Graf said.

Pickleslam 2 will be contested between Grand Slam winners. Steffi Graf will be partnering with her husband Andre Agassi, while John McEnroe will be teaming up with Maria Sharapova.

