"Look at that movement" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle reacts to her father's training session ahead of Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, has reacted to her father practicing his pickleball moves ahead of the Pickleball Slam 2.

Agassi and Graf will compete against the duo of Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, which will premiere on ESPN on February 4, 2024.

The event will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla, with the winning team getting a $1 million award.

Andre Agassi has been continually honing his pickleball skills in preparation for the big night. The eight-time Grand Slam champion shared a video on Instagram a day ago in which he can be seen playing long backhands and forehands while simultaneously working on his footwork.

"Nothing can substitute for just plain hard work @THEPICKLEBALLSLAM 2," he wrote in the caption.

Agassi and Graf's daughter Jaz Elle has now taken to Instagram stories to react to her father's training session, writing:

"Look at the movement."

Jaz Elle Agassi via Instagram stories

Jaz is trying to make a name for herself in the fashion world while her big brother, Jaden Agassi, is a pitcher for the baseball team, Trojans, of the University of Southern California.

Andre Agassi jokes about his relationship with Steffi Graf being jeopardized because of pickleball

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi pictured at Leo Santa Cruz vs Jose Cayetano

Andre Agassi appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on November 9 and discussed his upcoming doubles clash against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova at Pickleball Slam 2.

He stated that he has been training a lot with McEnroe in mind. He also joked about playing with Steffi Graf, saying they are both competitive, which is putting their relationship in jeopardy.

"I've been playing a lot. And I've been playing with him on my mind, but I've been playing with my wife too. Which, by the way, can add a great deal to a relationship or ruin it! So you gotta be careful with that," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi, who teamed up with Andy Roddick in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam to beat Michael Chang and McEnroe, reminisced about the event's success last year. He said:

"We had such a blast last year, I think the most fun part was watching all these champions who knew how to direct their blood pressure and their energy, and get through the intensity of 20,000 people going silent once you were on a tennis court."

"Here we are with the same kind of experience and discipline, yet we have nowhere to direct it. Cause in Pickleball, you can't just "energy" yourself through these shots. You have to calm down when you hit it, it was so disorienting for all of us to deal with the pressure," he added.

