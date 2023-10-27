Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s son Jaden and daughter Jazz had a sweet reaction to the heartwarming picture of Agassi playing with the family pet.

Andre Agassi retired in 2006 after two decades of exceptional professional tennis career. The former World No. 1 was the only male player to claim a Career Super Slam - winning all four Grand Slams, the year-end championships, and one Olympic gold medal.

Agassi and tennis legend Steffi Graf married in 2001 after being together for two years. They welcomed their son Jaden in October 2001 and daughter Jaz Elle in October 2003. However, they are a family of six that also includes their pet dog Blue, and the recent addition - Sweetie, a pet cat.

Agassi recently took to his Instagram account to post an adorable picture of him, Blue and Sweetie from what seems like a playful moment. Jaz Agassi, 20, and Jaden Agassi, 22 made sweet remarks on this post.

Jaz commented on Blue’s gentle behavior and how handsome he is.

“Bluey so gentle and handsome,” she wrote.

Jaden pointed out the bond between the two pets with a significant age gap.

“Big 🤝🏻 little,” he wrote in the comments.

The family recently welcomed the kitten into their lives after it happened to show up in their backyard. Agassi announced the new addition to the family through an Instagram post on August 7.

“A kitty showed up in our backyard... so we welcomed her to the family ❤️ meet Sweetie,” Andre Agassi wrote in the caption.

Agassi and Graf’s son Jaden Agassi is playing as a pitcher on the USC Trojans baseball team. Their daughter Jaz Elle Agassi, despite being a trained dancer and having won multiple hip-hop championships, is trying to have a successful career in the fashion industry.

“I was able to escape”- Andre Agassi on being a father and ‘escape’ from tennis

In an episode of podcast Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books hosted by writer Zibby Owens, Andre Agassi revealed that he never really liked the sport of tennis even though he was one of the best.

"Loving tennis was not who I was. I actually hated it for most of my life for a lot of reasons. I would get out there and struggle with my purpose and reason. I found my reason, finally, in giving choice to other children through education. That became my distraction from myself when I was out there," Agassi said.

He added that the arrival of his children into the world made it easier for him to tolerate the sport.

"When I had children, it actually, in some odd way, made it a lot easier for me because I was able to escape — it was so real. It was so who I was that it was a relief to me to have the responsibility of being a dad and to, quite honestly, feel normal and to feel like tennis just went away," he said.

