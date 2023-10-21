Andre Agassi recently shared a glimpse of a practice session with his wife Steffi Graf ahead of Pickleball Slam 2.

Agassi and Graf are set to team up for the first time in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, which will pit them against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

Agassi, who won eight Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in his illustrious career, made his pickleball debut in April 2023, when he partnered with Andy Roddick to win the inaugural Pickleball Slam.

The first Pickleball Slam saw McEnroe win against Agassi 15-13, 16-14, and Roddick beat Michael Chang 15-10, 15-10. The doubles match was the tie-breaker, and Agassi and Roddick clinched a close victory over McEnroe and Chang 21-15, 21-23, 12-10.

Since then, the 53-year-old has been practicing regularly to improve his pickleball skills. He has also been practicing with his wife Graf, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players of all time.

Graf will join Agassi for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, which will take place on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Florida. The event will feature the same format as the first one, with four teams of former tennis players vying for the $1 million prize.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have shown their readiness for the challenge by posting a clip of them practicing together. The clip was uploaded on Agassi’s Instagram account on Friday, October 20.

"@THEPICKLEBALLSLAM 107 days out 🏆," Agassi captioned the post.

"You better bring your A-game" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf challenge John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova ahead of Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf challenged John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in a promotional video for Pickleball Slam 2. Agassi shared his eagerness for the event and mocked McEnroe, who he had defeated in the previous edition. He also jokingly claimed that McEnroe had blamed his partner for their defeat in April.

"Maria we had a blast last year, sorry you missed it. You would have saw me take John McEnroe and just drag him to the bitter end, reach in and rip his heart out. And the fun part was he blamed his partner the entire time. So you better bring your A-game," he said.

Steffi Graf also shared her excitement about the event and advised Sharapova and McEnroe to bring their A-game.

"Hey guys, super excited. Hey Maria, hi John. Really looking forward to see you guys. We're getting ready. we're working hard, so you've got to bring your A-game like Andre said. Last year was such a blast, I can only imagine we're gonna have a great, great time. So, really looking forward to seeing you down at the Hardrock," Graf said.

The four players, who were all once World No. 1, have 42 Grand Slam titles between them.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi