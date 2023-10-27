Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, recently received a heartwarming wish from his girlfriend, Catherine, on his birthday.

Agassi had an illustrious tennis career that lasted two decades. He's the only male player to have completed a Career Super Slam - winning all four Majors as well as an Olympic gold medal and the year-end championships.

The American retired in 2006 and is now active with several charities and occasionally dabbles in coaching and commentary. He previously collaborated with current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The American tied the knot with fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf 22 years ago. Graf gave birth to their first child, Jaden Gil, in 2001, while their daughter Jaz Elle was born two years later. Agassi and Graf live in Las Vegas, Nevada, now.

On October 26, 2023, their son Jaden turned 22, and his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, wished him via Instagram. Holt took to her Instagram stories and wrote:

"Happy birthday to the best boyfriend in the world. There is truly no one like you. I love you, and I wish you the best year."

The American later reposted the story with the caption:

"Forever."

Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt via Instagram stories

Jaden Agassi is a pitcher for the baseball team, Trojans, of the University of Southern California. Meanwhile, his sister, Jaz Elle, is trying to make a name for herself in the fashion world.

Andre Agassi: "Loving tennis was not who I was, I actually hated it for most of my life"

Andre Agassi pictured off-court at the 2019 Australian Open

While Andre Agassi reached the top of the tennis world and won almost everything the sport had to offer, he never liked being on the tennis tour.

Agassi admitted his hatred for the sport in an episode of writer Zibby Owens' podcast Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books in 2018. The eight-time Grand Slam winner said that he hated the game for most of his life because he was unable to identify his 'purpose.'

However, as soon as he became a father, it allowed him to 'escape', and tennis just 'went away.'

"Loving tennis was not who I was. I actually hated it for most of my life for a lot of reasons. I would get out there and struggle with my purpose and reason. I found my reason, finally, in giving choice to other children through education. That became my distraction from myself when I was out there," Andre Agassi said.

"When I had children, it actually, in some odd way, made it a lot easier for me because I was able to escape — it was so real. It was so who I was that it was a relief to me to have the responsibility of being a dad and to, quite honestly, feel normal and to feel like tennis just went away," he added.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi