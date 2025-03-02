Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz turns heads alongside Aryna Sabalenka in endearing snap after Las Vegas exhibition

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, posed alongside Aryna Sabalenka after MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas. Agassi and Sabalenka teamed up to play a doubles match against the pair of Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish.

The MGM Rewards Slam took place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 1. The event was originally scheduled for two days but the matches on the second day have been postponed indefinitely.

Jaz Agassi was in the arena to support her father and Sabalenka in their mixed doubles match against Osaka and Fish. She even took to social media and shared a video of Agassi playing alongside the Belarusian. After the match, Jaz Agassi also posted an endearing picture of herself posing with Aryna Sabalenka.

Screen grab of Jaz Agassi's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram] Slam 3 - Source: Getty Paribas Open 2024 - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi got married in 2001 at their Las Vegas home and have two children together. Their son, Jaden Gil Agassi, was born on October 26, 2001, and pursued a career in sports like his parents, playing baseball and is a pitcher for the University of Southern California's Trojans. Meanwhile, their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, was born on October 3, 2003, and keeps a low profile on social media.

Before the MGM Rewards Slam, Andre Agassi competed at the third edition of the Pickleball Slam along with his wife Steffi Graf. The pair beat Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard.

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the MGM Rewards Slam - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Last year, Sabalenka, seeded second, kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She secured victories against Peyton Stearns and Emma Raducanu before losing to Emma Navarro in the fourth round.

Aryna Sabalenka's best result at the tournament was in 2023 when she defeated players like Evgeniya Rodina, Lesia Tsurenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff, and Maria Sakkari to reach the final. However, she fell short against Elena Rybakina in the championship match, finishing as the runner-up.

Sabalenka will enter this year's edition of the WTA 1000 event at the back of a disappointing middle-east swing that saw her lose in the second round in Doha and the third round in Dubai.

