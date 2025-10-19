Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf’s son Jaden enjoys romantic weekend drive as girlfriend Catherine lovingly gushes over him and their pet dog

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s son, Jaden Agassi’s girlfriend, Catherine Holt, gushed about the baseball player and their puppy, Rocky, during their day out in a car. Agassi and Holt have been together for three years and continue to celebrate milestones and enjoy life together.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi had bonded over tennis as both players had established themselves among the most iconic in their respective tours. The couple started dating in 1999 after their love rekindled in a practice session, and got married in 2001. Their son, Jaden Gil, was born shortly after, and their daughter, Jaz, came two years later in 2003.

Jaden Agassi has been continuing his parents' sporting tradition, pursuing baseball instead of tennis. Besides making strides in his career, he met someone with the same interests and has been dating her for three years now. He and his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, often share life updates and vacation pictures on their social media handles.

On a recent Instagram story, the sports management graduate gushed about Jaden and their new puppy, Rocky, as they enjoyed a romantic weekend drive. She captioned:

"My boys"

Agassi's girlfriend Holt gushed over him and Rocky; Instagram - @catherinemholtt

The couple officially became dog parents in June this year, celebrating their new addition, Rocky, in shared social media stories. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son shared the official story of his girlfriend, welcoming the puppy with a heartwarming caption, reading:

"Welcome home Rocky"

In the picture, the baseball player was holding the little one while driving him home.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden Agassi once shared his plan of making his last name a baseball one

Andre Agassi and Graf at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have a combined 30 Grand Slam titles. The former was the World No. 1 for 101 weeks, and Graf held the top rank for 377 weeks, besides making it to the elite list of Career Golden Slam achievers. Despite hailing from legendary parents, Jaden Agassi forged his own career path in baseball and once shared his plan of making his last name popular among his sporting fans.

"I want to say right around middle school kind of just people asking me, and it just kind of became more of a reality. That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one. [My parents] help me out in so many ways I couldn’t even name, but they’re a great resource," he said. (via WKBN)

Andre Agassi's son, Jaden Agassi, represented the USC Trojans in his collegiate career and turned out for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2024.

