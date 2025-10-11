Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden & girlfriend Catherine share romantic kiss under the lights in intimate night-out moment

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden Agassi, and his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, shared a kiss in a heartwarming moment during a night out. The couple has been together since 2022 and celebrated their third anniversary this year.

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, two of the most successful tennis players, have a combined 30 Grand Slam titles, with eight won by the former and the remaining by Graf. They held the top rank for 101 and 377 weeks, respectively, and both achieved the Career Super Slam on their tours. One of the most enduring couples of the sport tied the knot in an extremely private ceremony in Las Vegas in 2001.

The same year, just days later, they welcomed their son, Jaden Gill Agassi, and brought Jaz Elle Agassi into the world in 2006. The elder sibling followed his parents' sporting footsteps, pursuing baseball at the University of Southern California. He also represented Team Germany at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

Ad

Trending

Besides balancing his career, Jaden also enjoys a beautiful love life with Catherine Holt, who graduated with a degree in applied physiology and sports management from the University of Texas. The two began dating in 2022 and have been going strong ever since. In a recent Instagram post by Holt, the couple was seen sharing an intimate moment, kissing while enjoying a night out. Both were holding drinks in their hands.

Jaden and Holt share a kiss; Instagram - @catherinemholtt

Holt, who is passionate about fitness, recently shared a mirror selfie showing off her pink gym wear while sitting on a Pilates machine.

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden Agassi and his girlfriend Catherine Holt celebrated their third anniversary with loving notes for each other

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden Agassi, and his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, never fail to show their love on social media. They often share updates about their milestones and recently celebrated their third anniversary with a carousel of loved-up photos. The snaps featured the couple in a happy mood, posing in front of a lush green meadow, on a staircase, in a glammed selfie, and others.

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son's girlfriend expressed her love for Jaden in the caption, writing:

"3 years with you♥️My better half & backbone! Here’s to more life with you by my side!"

The elder son of the tennis couple reciprocated the love and wrote:

"My whole entire ❤️ and 🌎"

In August 2025, Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt adopted a puppy named Rocky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More