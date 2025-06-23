Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden smitten by girlfriend Catherine Holt's 'perfect' bedroom photoshoot

Tennis icons Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, had an endearing message for his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, who shared an image of herself posing glamorously at the end of a bed on her Instagram page. The two have been in a relationship for two years and regularly share news from their lives on various social media channels.

The post was captioned:

"bedroom series 📸"

Jaden was one of the first to respond to the picture, commenting on his long-term girlfriend's stunning look:

"Your so perfect 😍😍😘"

Catherine Holt works in professional sport. She has a degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management and has interned at the Texas Rangers, a professional baseball team.

Multiple-Major winners Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi were married in 2001 in Las Vegas, and Jaden is their oldest child. Their daughter Jaz Elle Agassi was born in October 2003. Jaden decided not to follow his parents into a tennis career and has chosen professional baseball instead.

Jaden Agassi has always been able to rely on Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for support

Jaden Agassi started to make a name for himself as a baseball pitcher when he played for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2024 in the MLB Draft league. He has also been selected for the German national team because his mother, Steffi Graf, is German-born.

Jaden was interviewed by WKBN News in 2024 and explained that his parents were not concerned when he told them he did not want to pursue a tennis career - in fact, they positively encouraged him to follow his baseball dreams:

“They help me out in so many ways I couldn’t even name, but they’re a great resource. They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one."

Andre Agassi and Graf dominated their particular tennis eras. They both completed a career Grand Slam. Agassi won eight Major Grand Slam titles, while Graf won an Olympic gold and all four Majors in the same year, known as the Golden Slam. A 22-time Major singles winner, she also spent a record 377 weeks as World No. 1.

