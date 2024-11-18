Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt shows interest in new racket sport, and it's not tennis

Jaden Agassi's girlfriend Holt this week shared a glimpse from her visit to a pickleball court under the lights. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden has been dating Holt for over two years.

Jaden, the eldest child of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, was born in 2001 shortly after his parents tied the knot. His younger sister, Jaz Agassi, was born in 2003. Jaz has pursued interests in dancing, horseback riding, and fitness training, as highlighted in her Instagram bio. Jaden, meanwhile, is carving out a career in baseball.

A former player for the University of Southern California, Jaden joined the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

Jaden is in a relationship with Catherine Holt, who graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management. Holt gained experience in the sports world as she interned with the MLB team, the Texas Rangers.

Holt shared a photo to her Instagram stories showing a brightly lit pickleball court at night.

Jaden Agassi's girlfriend Catherine Holt's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Jaden and Holt regularly share updates about each other on social media. In September, this year, the pair celebrated two years of being together.

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf set to battle it out against Eugenie Bouchard & Andy Roddick at Pickleball Slam 3

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf (Image: Getty)

In September, Andre Agassi announced that Pickleball Slam 3 would take place on February 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. The event showcases tennis legends competing in one of America’s fastest-growing sports, with a $1 million cash purse on the line.

This year's Pickleball Slam will feature defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf teaming up to face former US Open champion Andy Roddick and former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard. In a promotional video on Instagram, Agassi and Graf playfully addressed their opponents.

Agassi said,

"Andy, you’ve been like a younger brother to me."

Graf added,

"Genie, you spent time down here in Las Vegas with us."

As the background music changed to a more serious tone, they added,

"But on February 16...you are the enemy. Can’t wait to see you."

Pickleball Slam has quickly become an exciting event. The inaugural Slam in 2023 saw Agassi team up with Andy Roddick to defeat John McEnroe and Michael Chang.

In 2024, Agassi partnered with Graf and the duo beat out Maria Sharapova and McEnroe to win the title.

