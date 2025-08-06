Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden soaks up the sun with girlfriend Catherine as they enjoy outing with pet dog

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden Agassi, took his car out for a morning drive with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, on Wednesday. The two were accompanied by their pet dog as well.

Catherine captured the sweet moment from the car on Instagram. In the photo, Catherine shines in a casual black tee and white sun visor. Jaden, who is driving, is also dressed down in black with a chain necklace and a bold crown-emblazoned cap. Meanwhile, the merle-colored French Bulldog is perched on Jaden’s lap and can be seen gazing out the car window. The trio is soaking in the Arizona sunshine.

Catherine Holt's Instagram story

Jaden has been in a relationship with Catherine since 2022, with their third anniversary coming up in September. Catherine holds a degree in Applied Physiology & Sports Management.

Andre Agassi's son Jaden and girlfriend Catherine Holt adopted "Rocky"

The French Bulldog seen in the above Instagram story of Catherine Holt is named Rocky and was adopted recently in June by the couple. Catherine announced the news via social media with the caption:

Officially dog parents🥹❤️

Jaden then reposted the story, writing:

"Welcome home Rocky ❤️❤️ "

Instagram story @jadenagassi

The couple has often posted about Rocky ever since becoming dog parents. Catherine walking Rocky in the park and Jaden playing tag with their pup are some of the moments they have previously shared.

Jaden Agassi is the eldest child of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, and was born on October 26, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jaden opted to build a baseball career and started early at the age of six.

"Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course," Jaden said earlier this year. "The goal is to try to make it a baseball one."

He played college baseball at USC and had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2019. He shone in the 2024 MLB Draft League, where he posted a stellar 2.96 ERA and earned Player of the Week honors. The proudest moment of his career came when he was selected to play for Germany, his mother's homeland, in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in early 2025.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was a little boy to compete on an international scale," Jaden said. "[I want to] make my mom proud, make Germany proud and do them right."

Jaden's girlfriend, Catherine Holt, would make for a fine agent for him since she has previously interned for the Texas Rangers. The pitching prospect should enter the MLB draft soon.

