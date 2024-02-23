"Andre Agassi is Steffi Graf's ultimate cheerleader" "Epic love story": Fans gush over American hyping up his wife for winning more US Open than him

Andre Agassi hyping up his wife Steffi Graf for winning more US Open titles than him delighted tennis fans online.

Agassi and Graf have a combined total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles, with the American bagging eight and the German winning an impressive 22. Graf's 22 titles are the second-most in women's singles since the start of the Open Era in 1968, and the third-most of all time.

Both Agassi and Graf have held the World No. 1 ranking. Graf also held the record for spending the most weeks at the spot with 377, which was later surpassed by Novak Djokovic.

Recently, Andre Agassi took to social media to share a photo of his US Open ring, a memento given to winners of the New York Slam. He cheekily mentioned that he lives with a "lady" (hinting at Steffi Graf) who has won these rings many more times than he has. The eight-time Grand Slam champion won the US Open twice, in 1994 and 1999, while Graf claimed the title five times, in 1988, 1989, 1993, 1995, and 1996.

"A lady I live with has more of these," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Fans were delighted to see Agassi gushing over his wife and showering her with praise. They took to social media to express their admiration for the tennis power couple. One fan remarked that Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf make a charming pair, with Agassi being Graf's "ultimate cheerleader."

"They are so cute! He is her ultimate cheerleader!" a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan shared that they had heard fragments of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's love story and deemed it "epic." They also hailed the couple as "role models."

"I've heard bits and pieces of the story 😊 talk about an epic love story, wow. These two are role models!" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf recently played together in Pickleball Slam 2

Agassi and Steffi Graf at the 21st annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit

Earlier this month, tennis legends Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, John McEnroe, and Maria Sharapova participated in the Pickleball Slam 2 tournament. Agassi and McEnroe had previously participated in the inaugural edition of the tournament alongside Andy Roddick and Michael Chang.

Pickleball Slam 2 took place on February 4, 2024, where McEnroe and Sharapova teamed up with James Blake to face off against Graf, Agassi, and Jack Sock. In the opening match, Andre Agassi and Jack Sock defeated John McEnroe and James Blake. Steffi Graf and Jack Sock continued their winning streak in the second match by defeating Maria Sharapova and Blake.

With a two-point lead, Agassi and Graf entered the final match determined to secure the title. The duo displayed brilliant teamwork and defeated John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova, finishing with a flawless 4-0 record and claiming the championship title along with the $1 million purse.

