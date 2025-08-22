Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's son Jaden enjoys a fun vacation outing with girlfriend Catherine's brother

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's son Jaden recently enjoyed a fun vacation outing with his girlfriend Catherine’s brother Campbell. The young baseball player shared a glimpse of the same with fans, while penning a funny note for Campbell Holt.

Agassi and Graff are undoubtedly the biggest power couple of the tennis world. Between the two of them, they've won a total of 30 Grand Slam titles. While the tennis stars enjoyed a public life in the spotlight as they climbed the ranks of the tennis world, their children Jaden and Jaz have chosen to keep their life more private.

However, Jaden Agassi, who is making a name for himself as a baseball player, recently gave fans a small insight into his life. The youngster shared a snap of himself hanging out with his girlfriend Catherine's brother Campbell on the golf field on his Instagram story. He captioned the picture,

“Giving @cholt75 reads for a living.”

Via @jadenagassi on Instagram

While Andre Agassi’s son Jaden has kept a lot of his life private, the 23-year-old has been dating Catherine Holt for nearly three years now and shares the occasional glimpses of himself and his girlfriend with fans.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff’s son Jaden reflects on their parenting styles

Graff and Agassi at Pickleball Slam 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff are two of the best known names in the tennis world. The former won eight Grand Slam trophies and was ranked No.1 in the world for 101 weeks, making him arguably one of the most successful American men's singles players in the history of the sport. Meanwhile, Graff is widely considered to be one of the best players of all-time, having won a whopping 22 Grand Slam titles.

In an interview with News 4 Tucson KVOA TV, Jaden Agassi revealed the one important lesson his parents taught him from his childhood, saying,

“Getting out there and getting 1% better every day has been instilled with me through them since I was a little kid.”

The baseball player also reflected on their parenting style, explaining,

“They, you know, they're very relaxed. You know they grew up with some harsh parents that pushed them very hard so I think they went the complete opposite route with me. And they've never missed a game, yet they love watching but they're never too hard on me.”

Despite his success, Andre Agassi struggled with his relationship with his own father Mike. The tennis star has been particularly vocal about the pressure he was under as a child to perform and once shared that he'd consider it abuse if he did to his children what his father had done to him.

