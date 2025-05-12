Andre Agassi & Steffi's Graf daughter Jaz shares rare photo with German, son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine honors her mom on Mother's Day

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff’s daughter Jaz and their son, Jaden’s girlfriend Catherine Holt recently celebrated Mother's Day. Jaz shared a rare photo of herself posing with the German tennis legend while Catherine penned a sweet note for her own mother.

Ad

Agassi and Graff share two children together. The couple welcomed their son Jaden on October, 26, 2001, and their daughter Jaz on October 3, 2003. Both children have led fairly private lives away from the spotlight, but the siblings do share occasional updates with fans.

Most recently, Jaz, a fitness trainer and animal enthusiast, celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a photo of herself posing with Steffi Graff on her Instagram story. In the snap, Graff is dressed in a simple black t-shirt and a colorful skirt, while Jaz is sporting a grey tank top and blue jeans. The story was captioned with three hearts.

Ad

Trending

Via @jazagassi on Instagram

Meanwhile, Graff and Andre Agassi’s son, Jaden's girlfriend, Catherine Holt, also celebrated Mother's Day. Holt shared a snap of her mother on her Instagram story, and wrote,

Ad

“My entire 🌍.”

Via @catherinemholtt on Instagram

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's son Jaden's girlfriend shares glimpses of the couple trip to wine country

Steffi Graff and Andre Agassi at Pickleball Slam 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's son, Jaden, has been dating his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, for a little over two years now. Holt regularly posts updates about the duo's life on social media.

Ad

Most recently, Holt shared glimpses of the duo's trip to Wine Country on Instagram. In the photos, Jaden and Holt can be seen enjoying each other's company, as well as the sights of Napa Valley. The post was captioned,

“Wine country with you.”

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's son is also making a sporting career for himself. While Jaden initially began playing tennis in his childhood, he later switched to baseball, where he now excels. Explaining his career choice, the 23-year-old told MLB.com,

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one.”

Jaden has found quite some success in baseball, and earlier this year chose to represent his mother's nation, Germany, at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi