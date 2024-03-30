Andre Agassi takes trip down memory lane; revisits his triumphant run at the 1995 Miami Open

Tennis legend Andre Agassi recently took a trip down memory lane, revisiting his triumphant run at the 1995 Lipton Championships, now known as the Miami Open.

The tournament, which was known as the Lipton Championships back then, was held in Key Biscayne, Florida. Agassi overcame Shuzo Matsuoka, Tommy Ho, MaliVai Washington, Wayne Ferreira, and Magnus Larsson before defeating rival and two-time defending champion Pete Sampras 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) in a thrilling final. The then-24-year-old thus won his third title of 1995 and the 27th of his career.

Andre Agassi recently shared a picture from his 1995 Miami campaign on Instagram.

"1995 🌊" Agassi captioned the image.

The 1995 season was the most successful one of Andre Agassi's career in terms of titles. The American won seven titles throughout the year, most notably the Australian Open, where he beat Pete Sampras in the final. He also won the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters that season while also triumphing in Tokyo, Washington and New Haven.

1995 is one of the only two seasons where Agassi has made it to at least the quarterfinals in all of the four Grand Slams, 2001 being the other. He came close to winning a second Major that year but lost to Pete Sampras in the final.

Andre Agassi won six titles at the Miami Open

The eight-time Grand Slam champion at the 2017 French Open

Andre Agassi is the joint-most successful competitor in the history, with six titles tio his name, the same as Novak Djokovic.

His first title at the tournament came as a teenager in 1990 when he defeated Stefan Edberg 6-1, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 in the final. The 1995 victory was his second triumph in Florida and he successfully defended his title in 1996 after his final opponent Goran Ivanisevic retired early in the match.

Agassi won three consecutive titles in Florida from 2001-2003. His victory over Jan-Michael Gambill in the 2001 final saw him complete the Sunshine Double, having previously triumphed at Indian Wells that year. The American won his fifth Miami Open (then known as the Sony Ericsson Open) title in 2002 with a 6-3, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over Roger Federer in the final.

His sixth and final title came in 2003 when he was 32 years old. He beat Carlos Moya 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

