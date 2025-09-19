Andre Agassi tickled by his height comparison with 6-foot-11 Reilly Opelka as duo come together at Laver Cup for hilarious picture

Andre Agassi compared his height to 6-foot-11 Reilly Opelka as they came together at the 2025 Laver Cup. The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 19 to 21 at the Chase Center's indoor hard court in San Francisco.This eighth edition of the tournament will see Team Europe look to defend its crown against Team World, led by captain Andre Agassi with Pat Rafter as vice-captain. Amid the build-up, Agassi was spotted alongside Opelka at the 2025 Laver Cup event and later shared a hilarious back-to-back picture with the American, playfully highlighting their striking height difference.Taking to Instagram Threads, he uploaded the aforementioned picture and penned a hilarious caption, clarifying his height. He wrote:&quot;For the record I'm 5'11 😂@lavercup.&quot; Post by @agassi View on ThreadsThis is the first time the eight-time Grand Slam champion will be serving as captain to Team World, which consists of players like Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Mianur, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca and Alex Michelsen.On the other hand, Team Europe will feature the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Tomáš Macháč and Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli. This team will be led by Yannick Noah.Andre Agassi opened up about his role as the captain of Team World at the Laver Cup Just ahead of the beginning of the Laver Cup, Andre Agassi sat for a media conversation, where he made his feelings known about his role as captain of Team World. Stating that this role plays a significant part in understanding how every player works on the court and helps in making the strategy clearer for the matches (as quoted by Laver Cup):&quot;Coaching is about what somebody hears, not what you say. It’s learning about people, about players, in real time. I think the most important thing is to understand how they process. We all work so differently. That’s going to be so important to understand in real-time what they’re looking for information, clarity, focus, energy,&quot; said Andre Agassi.He further said that learning is the first step for captains and added:“Everybody responds differently. I’ve had a chance to talk to a few of their coaches as well. It’s hard to parachute into these guys’ lives and act like you know everything. I don’t. I’m trying not to interfere with what they already do so great that gets them here in the first place. Trying to learn is the first role of being the captain. The only thing I’m clear about is what I don’t know. What I don’t know is what I’ve never experienced.”Reilly Opelka recently highlighted Andre Agassi's selfless act of helping Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul in their early days.