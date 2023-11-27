"Andre Agassi was totally ahead of his time" - Steffi Graf on the American donning jorts

Steffi Graf claimed that her husband Andre Agassi was ahead of his time in terms of his fashion choices.

Graf and Agassi will be teaming up for the Pickleball Slam 2, where they will face John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. The event is set to take place on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Graf and Agassi, have often been involved in videos for Pickleball Slam 2 and in the most recent one, the German said that her husband was ahead of his time because he wore jorts, something she called innovative.

"Andre was totally ahead of his time with the jorts. I loved them. I thought that was the coolest thing out there. I mean, you know, I loved fashion and seeing boundaries pushed and something so innovative, I thought that was super cool," Graf said.

Agassi responded to his wife's statements by saying:

"I was cool. Did you hear that?"

Expand Tweet

Andre Agassi was known for his fashion choices early on in his career. This included wearing shorts and often opposing the Wimbledon dress code. He missed three successive editions of the grass-court Major from 1988-1990.

Agassi and Graf have won 30 Grand Slam singles titles between themselves. The American won eight Majors, including four at the Australian Open. The German has claimed 22 Grand Slam singles titles and is the only player, male or female, to win each Major at least four times. She is the last player to win the Calendar Slam, doing so in 1988.

"I said I would be playing pickleball as long as I can walk" - Andre Agassi on enjoying the sport

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi won the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam, where Andy Roddick was his partner. The two defeated John McEnroe and Michael Chang.

When the second edition of the tournament was announced, Agassi said that he enjoyed pickleball to the extent that he would be playing it as long as he could walk. The American also said that he was excited to compete in Pickleball Slam 2 with Steffi Graf.

“After Andy and I took home the hardware at the first Pickleball Slam, I said I would be playing pickleball as long as I can walk—that’s how much I enjoy this game,” Agassi said, via a press release.

“Naturally, I am so excited to share this experience with one of the best tennis players, my wife.”

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi