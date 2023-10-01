Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf attend the grand opening of Sphere Las Vegas as 'U2' band inaugurates open arena with stunning concert

The iconic tennis couple, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf attended the grand opening concert of Sphere Las Vegas. The legendary music band U2 kicked off the arena's inauguration with a breathtaking performance on Saturday, September 30.

An Instagram account shared a photo of the couple posing before the concert.

On his Instagram account, Agassi shared a video of his presence at the event. The video not only featured the breathtaking scenery of the venue but also captured a lively moment of Steffi Graf dancing.

Born in Las Vegas on April 29, 1970, Andre Agassi expressed his pride in being in his hometown. He described the magnificent Sphere building as a significant triumph for the city of lights, highlighting how he's thrilled about the Sphere Las Vegas and its substantial contributions to the city.

"To stand out in the city of lights is an epic win for us all in LAS VEGAS... so proud to be a native, so proud to be here, so proud of what the @SphereVegas will exponentially contribute to our city" Andre Agassi captioned the video.

The Las Vegas Sphere boasts impressive dimensions, measuring 516 feet in width and 366 feet in height. Spanning approximately two city blocks, it surpasses the length of a football field. According to its designers, it holds the title of the world's largest spherical venue. The venue's walls, adorned with video screens, create an immersive visual experience for the audience, accompanied by pristine, isolated sound.

Andre Agassi provides a glimpse into the Pickleball Slam 2 promo shoot featuring Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Pickleball is experiencing rapid growth in the USA. In April 2023, a significant tournament called the Pickleball Slam occurred. It featured tennis icons like Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang.

The upcoming second edition of the Pickleball Slam is scheduled for February 4, 2024, at the renowned Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This time, fellow tennis legends John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova will join Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. These iconic players will compete for a whopping $1 million.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion recently posted a series of photos on social media from a promotional shoot with his wife, Steffi Graf. He shared images of a clapperboard and the crew working on the promo. Agassi also included shots of Graf engaged in pickleball and seemingly giving an interview looking into the camera.

Pickle ball 2

Pictures of Steffi Graf on the court were also posted.

Steffi Graf interview and court

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi