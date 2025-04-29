Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf all smiles as they pose with American World No. 1 pickleball partner in Florida

Andre Agassi and his 22-time Major winner wife Steffi Graf were recently spotted in Florida as they promoted the ongoing US Open Pickleball Championships. The eight-time Major winner also traded a few hits with PPA Tour singles No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters on a pickleball court to tease their upcoming match.

The U.S. Open Pickleball Championships began in Naples, Florida, last Saturday (April 26) and will end this weekend. Marketed as the "biggest pickleball party in the world", the event has a prize-money pool of $150,000 and has attracted many paddle sport enthusiasts countrywide.

The highlight of the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships will come on Wednesday (April 30), when former ATP World No. 1 Andre Agassi joins PPA pro Anna Leigh Waters for a blockbuster mixed doubles match. The 55-year-old looked forward to the encounter on Monday, taking to his Instagram handle to post a few pictures of him, his wife Steffi Graf, and Waters enjoying a fun pickleball practice session.

"Excited to join @a.l.waters_a1 at the @usopenpickleball Championships on Wednesday. Who’s ready?!" Andre Agassi wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on Monday.

Anna Leigh Waters is the top-ranked pickleball player in the women's singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles competitions on the PPA Tour.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf secured a $1-million payout at the Pickleball Slam 3 in February

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf team up at Pickleball Slam 3 | Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi has taken up well with pickleball over the last few years if his participation at the Pickleball Slam since its inception in 2023 is anything to go by. The 55-year-old and his wife Steffi Graf have won the last two editions of the exhibition event, which has a cash prize of $1 million, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Agassi endorsed pickleball as a fun activity despite his inclination towards tennis. According to him, the paddle sport is a great way to build community and let one's hair down.

"It's also a great way for a tennis player to engage in a competition with friends and family and community. We get to enjoy it on so many levels with so many different kinds of players," Andre Agassi told the media in January. "And just go to a pickleball environment one time, I mean just watch the ages, the generational gaps, the gender gaps, the skill level gaps, and everybody is having a blast."

The American remains one of the greatest tennis players of all time to this day. The highlights of his career, which spanned nearly two decades, include winning eight Major titles, spending 101 weeks as the World No. 1, and being one of the five players to have completed the much-coveted "Career Golden Slam".

