"How disappointing and hurtful to anyone brave enough to speak up against abuse" - Tennis fans react to BBC commentator Andrew Castle praising Nick Kyrgios on-air

Nick Kyrgios advanced to his maiden Wimbledon final after his semifinal opponent Rafael Nadal pulled out of the match citing an abdominal tear.

Kyrgios, who has been under a storm since receiving a court summons, was praised by BBC commentator Andrew Castle who reckoned it was "admirable" that the Aussie was in the Wimbledon finals despite "the complexity of his private life."

"Nick Kyrgios has gone through an extremely humble and respectful press conference yesterday when Rafa pulled out. He's got a lot of things to deal with at the moment, Kyrgios," Castle said.

“Despite the complexity of his private life, and the difficulties that lie ahead. He's facing a domestic assault allegation against him and has to appear in court. He's in the Wimbledon final tomorrow, so admirable work from him,” he added.

Castle came under fire for his comments as Kyrgios is due to attend court in Australia next month for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

A Twitter user asserted that the comments were "disappointing and hurtful to anyone brave enough to speak up against abuse."

"How disappointing and hurtful to anyone brave enough to speak up against abuse. Once again survivors are shown they won’t be believed over powerful men."

"Automatically implies the allegations are false and he will be found innocent. Are we really suggesting victims’ accounts of domestic abuse are false? And against a man who has already spat at a spectator during this very tournament?" the user elaborated.

Highlighting the annual television license fee that is charged to British households to fund the BBC, one user wanted a refund on "whatever proportion" goes towards paying Andrew Castle.

"Can I please have a refund on whatever proportion of my licence fee goes towards paying Andrew Castle?" a tweet read.

Nick Kyrgios surrounded by controversy en route to maiden Wimbledon final

The Aussie has been in the eye of a storm throughout the tournament

Nick Kyrgios has been surrounded by controversy in the lead up to his maiden Wimbledon final appearance.

The Aussie commented on the age of the line judges during a press conference and called one of them a "snitch" on the court.

"Most of the umpires are older and I just don’t think that’s ideal, when you’re playing a sport with such small margins, because factually younger people have better eyesight," Kyrgios said.

The 27-year-old also spat in the direction of the stands and was fined for verbal abuse during an incident-filled third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios insisted that his opponent be defaulted for hitting the ball into the stands and got into a verbal altercation with the umpire who refused to take action against the Greek player.

A code violation was issued to the player from Canberra before news came from Australia that he faced a court summons for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Kyrgios will take on Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

