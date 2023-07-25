Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev had a night to remember after winning the Swedish Open title on Sunday, July 23.

The World No. 7 celebrated his victory by doing pull-ups off the nightclub’s elevated beam structure while ‘We Are The Champions’ played in the background. Rublev defeated top seed Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets, 7-6, 6-0, to claim his second clay-court title of the year and his 14th career title.

To win the Swedish Open, Rublev had to overcome some tough opponents. He started his campaign with a straight-set win over Pavel Kotov in the first round, followed by another straight-setter victory over German Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, he faced Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, who pushed him to a tie-break in the first two sets before succumbing 6-7(6-8), 7-6(9-7), 3-6. Rublev then dominated Ruud in the final.

The video of Rublev’s wild celebration was posted on Twitter on Monday, July 24.

“Andrey Rublev in Bastad last night 😅 If you’re not celebrating doing pull-ups off the nightclub’s elevated beam structure while ‘We Are The Champions’ plays in the background, did you really win the event?” the tweet was captioned.

Andrey Rublev faces Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Hamburg opener

Andrey Rublev in Wimbledon 2023

Fresh from winning the Swedish Open title, Andrey Rublev will take on Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round of the German Open on Wednesday, July 26. The Russian second seed will be aiming for his third clay-court title of the year and his 15th career title in Hamburg.

Rublev defeated top seed Casper Ruud in straight sets, 7-6, 6-0, in the Bastad final on Sunday. The World Mo. 7 has been in fine form this season, reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. The Russian also won the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

Miralles, ranked 54th in the world, is also coming off a decent run in Bastad, where he reached the second round before losing to Sebastian Ofner in three sets. The 26-year-old Spaniard recently made his third appearance at Wimbledon, where he lost to Tomas Martin Etcheverry in five sets.

This will be the first meeting between Andrey Rublev and Miralles on the ATP Tour. Rublev is the clear favorite to win, given his superior ranking, experience, and form. However, Miralles is a solid clay-court player who can pose some problems for the Russian with his aggressive baseline game and powerful serve.