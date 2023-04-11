In 2022, Andrey Rublev came forward to help compatriot Ivan Gakhov with his clothing requirements. Gakhov, a relatively low-ranked player, had no sponsors to turn to while playing on the ATP Challenger Tour.

While Rublev broke into the top-10 of the ATP rankings in 2020, Gakhov hasn't been as fortunate. The 26-year-old, did, however, reach the qualifiers of the ongoing Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. He then beat Adrian Mannarino and Luca Van Assche to enter the main draw, where he earned his maiden tour-level win against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Speaking to ATPTour.com, Gakhov revealed that he shares great relationships with his countrymen Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Karen Khachanov.

"Andrey Rublev helped me last year with some clothing because I don’t have any clothing sponsors,” Gakhov said. “Daniil is also a very good friend of mine because we play some games together by phone or by PlayStation. Karen here congratulated me after every win, so we have a good friendship between us.”

Speaking further on playing fantasy football with Medvedev, Gakhov lauded the 27-year-old's competitive spirit.

“We try to build our team and it depends how they do in real life, especially in the English Premier League. That’s why we follow a lot because we play with a lot of friends. Daniil has the same passion playing for nothing [in] this football game [as he does] on the tennis court, so it’s unbelievable his fighting spirit. He always wants to win and he lives every moment," he said.

Andrey Rublev will face Jaume Munar while Ivan Gakhov will take on Novak Djokovic in Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 R2

Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev received a bye in the first round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters and will begin his hunt for a maiden 1000 title against Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round later today (April 11). The sixth-ranked Russian has a 13-8 win-loss record so far this season.

He reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, where eventual champion Novak Djokovic beat him in straight sets. Rublev also reached the summit clash of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost to compatriot Daniil Medvedev.

Qualifier Ivan Gakhov, on the other hand, beat Mackenzie McDonald in the first round to set up a face-off with World No. 1 Djokovic in the second round.

“No matter points, money, the best reward is to play the greatest of all time tomorrow. That’s the best I could ask for," Gakhov told ATPTour.com.

