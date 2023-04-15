Andrey Rublev refused to dwell on his chances of bagging a first-ever ATP Masters 1000 title after getting past Taylor Fritz in a rain-interrupted semifinal at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Rublev, who lost to Fritz three times in a row, made the most of a fifth appearance in a Masters semifinal, battling overcast conditions and a light drizzle to come away with a creditable 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 win.

The Russian, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 2021 edition of the tournament, recalled what he was asked ahead of the title round back then and refused to be drawn into answering similar questions this time round.

"I have zero-confidence. Last time when I was in the Monte-Carlo final, you or I dont know who asked me, so what is your feeling about winning the title - and then I lost without a zero chance. So, not anymore. I am not going to answer this," a relieved Andrey Rublev stated light-heartedly during the course of his on-court interview after the match.

The 25-year-old lost to Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open last year, which allowed the American to go on to win a maiden ATP Masters title while also ending Rafael Nadal's 20-match winning streak in the final.

Andrey Rublev will take on the winner of the second semifinal to be played between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune.

"In the end, we had a great match" - Andrey Rublev after downing Taylor Fritz in Monte-Carlo

Rublev beat Frtiz after three staright losses

Taylor Fritz began with a flourish as be broke his opponent right away to race to a 2-0 lead before being broken back right away in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Fritz proceeded to take the first set 7-5 with a final break of serve in a see-saw battle.

Undaunted by missed chances in the opening set, Rublev kept his composure to break Fritz twice in the second set even as the error-prone American failed to carry the initial momentum forward.

"It was really tough especially against Taylor, to whom I lost three times - also at Indian Wells in the semifinal last year. It was tough, mentally for me to play against him. I started really well and I was up a break and then he broke me back. In the end we had a great match and I was able to win," Andrey Rublev explained.

The American was eager to make his way off the court as the downpour stopped play midway through the decider. The action resumed after 1 hour and 45 minutes with Rublev carrying on from where he left off. The gusty winds helped Rublev win a crucial point as the ball, which seemed headed out, landed on the line to help the Moscow-born player go up 4-2.

A distraught Fritz had a word with the umpire about being distracted by a loud noise even as the chair umpire pleaded helplessness. After serving up a powerful ace to save a match point, the World No. 10 could do little to stop Andrey Rublev from winning the decider when he eventually served for the match.

