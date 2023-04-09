World No. 6 Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov recently shared a wholesome moment that was captured on video. It occurred when the duo hit the practice courts ahead of their respective singles matches at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Rublev, a three-time US Open quarterfinalist, is also partnering with compatriot Karen Khachanov in doubles. The Russian duo won their Round of 32 match against Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in straight sets.

In singles, Rublev has received a bye in the first round. He will face either Marc-Andrea Huesler or Jaume Munar in the second round of the tournament.

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, will take on Ben Shelton in the singles first round on April 11. The former World No. 3 has also teamed up with Hubert Hurkacz in doubles, and will face Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother in the Round of 32.

At the end of their practice session on Sunday, Dimitrov and Rublev shared a video together where they talked about what they did the whole day.

"To all the fans, all the people, out there, we had a lot of fun with Andrey Rublev. Can you tell us what we did," Dimitrov said.

Andrey Rublev responded by saying that they played "some tennis," but not before teasing the Bulgarian about his good nature.

"I almost fell in love with you... errrr... we played some tennis that you will see soon," Rublev said.

Dimitrov elaborated further by saying that they were shooting behind the scenes.

"We played some old school tennis. We are behind the scenes, stay tuned. We are gonna show it very soon. Thank you all," Dimitrov said.

How have Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov fared against each other?

BNP Paribas Open - Day 12

Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov have faced each other six times on the tour. The duo competed for the first time in the second round of the 2017 US Open, where Rublev won 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-3.

In their second and last Grand Slam clash, which occurred in the third round of the 2018 Australian Open, Dimitrov beat the Russian 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The duo split their two meetings across 2018 and 2019. They then met each other twice in 2022, the first time being at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Andrey Rublev won that contest, which took place in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event, 7-5, 6-2.

In their last appearance, the round of 16 at the 2022 Vienna Open, Dimitrov levelled the head-to-head at 3-3.

