Andrey Rublev's luck shone on him during the second-round match at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters. On one occasion, the ball he hit clipped the net and dropped inside the court, following which the Russian gave the net a quick peck.

Rublev, during his second-round match against Spain's Jaume Munar, hit a lucky backhand winner which won him a point. His shot, which was most probably not going to make the line, was intervened by the net.

Rublev then raised his hands to apologize and went on to kiss the net for the lucky shot, considering Munar did not go down easy. It took the Russian three sets to dismiss the Spaniard 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and 15 minutes.

The light-hearted moment, which had the audience in splits, made it to Tennis TV and Monte-Carlo Masters' Instagram page.

Rublev has now advanced to the Round of 16 which will take place on Thursday, April 13. The Russian will face either compatriot Karen Khachanov, Brit Daniel Evans, or qualifier Ilya Ivashka. The winner of the Evans v Ivashka match will face off against Khachanov in the Round of 32.

Andrey Rublev registers 250th career win at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Andrey Rublev has more than one reason to celebrate his second-round win against Spain's Jaume Munar at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. Not only does the win take Rublev into the Round of 16 but it also marks his 250th career win on the ATP Tour.

Rublev has achieved this milestone at the age of 25, after turning pro in 2014. The ATP Tour's official Instagram page congratulated the World No. 6 for achieving this feat.

The Russian made it to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, who went on to win the title.

At the Dubai Duty Free Championships, Rublev made his first final of the season. However, he lost the title clash to compatriot and good friend Daniil Medvedev.

Rublev took to his Instagram to register his happiness about making it to the final.

"1st final of the season. Thank you so much for all the support Thank you Dubai and @ddftennis"

Andrey Rublev is also participating in doubles at the Monte-Carlo Masters alongside Karen Khachanov. They won their Round of 32 match against Jamie Murray and Michael Venus.

