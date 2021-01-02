Andrey Rublev loves 'high intensity' training sessions with Dominic Thiem

Russian Andrey Rublev claimed that World No. 3 Dominic Thiem is his favorite partner to train with, and that their training sessions are so intense that they would be great for the fans to watch.

Thiem was the consensus favorite when players at the ATP Finals were asked who they get along most with; and Rubev's recent comments in an interview to the Russian agency TASS explain just why the Austrian is so popular with his colleagues.

"Dominic Thiem is one of the players that I like to train with the most. We have training sessions at an incredible level and with high intensity," Rublev said.

"If spectators were allowed to watch training sessions as before, they’d like them a lot. We have high speed, the ball is in play for a long time, we relish how everything turns out. I am certain that it would be great to watch such a training session," he added.

Rublev also praised Thiem's off-court demeanor. “He is also a very good guy, friendly and kind,” the Russian added.

23-year-old Andrey Rublev has had his breakthrough season in 2020 - winning 5 ATP titles and qualifying for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career. 27-year-old Dominic Thiem is ranked No. 3 in the world and won the first major of his career at the 2020 US Open in September.

Andrey Rublev will train with Dominic Thiem during the quarantine in Melbourne

For the 2020 Australian Open, players need to remain in hotel quarantine for the first two weeks upon arriving in Melbourne in mid-January. During this time, they will be able to train for only up to 5 hours a day outside their rooms.

During the first week of quarantine, players will be able to practice with only one other player, while in the second week it has been reported that two pairs of players will combine to make it a group of four. It's no surprise that Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem have decided to train together, given the chemistry between the two.

As per the Spanish daily MARCA, Andry Rublev will train with Alexander Zverev in the first week of quarantine and the pair will then combine with Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak during the second week.