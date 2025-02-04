Andrey Rublev makes his feelings known on controversial Davis Cup moment between Cristian Garin & Zizou Bergs

World No. 10 Andrey Rublev has shared his thoughts on the controversial collision between Zizou Bergs and Cristian Garin that left the latter dizzy and disqualified from a crucial Davis Cup match. Bergs and Garin played a very competitive match at the Davis Cup round-one qualifiers.

When Bergs broke Garin with the score 6-5 in the decider, the former enthusiastically ran towards his bench but collided with Garin, who was also heading to the bench. The situation turned bizarre as Garin tumbled to the ground. Bergs was quick to apologize as soon as he saw Garin in discomfort.

The Chilean athlete complained of dizziness, however, he received three consecutive time violations by the umpire, causing a lot of protest from the Chilean unit as they thought that Bergs was supposed to be penalized. The umpire's ruling came after the independent doctor ruled Garin fit to continue.

Trending

The replay did show that Bergs was rather careful as he barged straight into Garin even though he must have seen him clearly. In any case, Andrey Rublev was asked about it by a reporter during the Rotterdam event, and he made his feelings known even though he didn't see the situation unfold. He only reacted to it after the entire incident was narrated to him.

"I have no idea. First of all, I'm really sorry, even being a tennis player, I don't watch tennis. So when I'm not playing a tournament or something, I'm not even watching, and I'm not really a sports guy."

Rublev went on to explain that things like that happen, and he knows very well because he's had a few of those situations as well.

"If it's not on purpose, when you change over there is no space. What can I say? It can happen. Also, you can hit forehand late and hit the ball boy or ref, and if it's not on purpose, bad luck. Another thing if it's on purpose, but if not on purpose, it's just bad luck."

Andrey Rublev disqualified in Dubai

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 13 - Source: Getty

Rublev himself is quite familiar with disqualification because he suffered that fate at the Dubai Tennis Championships last year. It came after a rather bizarre sequence that had the Russian shouting at the line judge during his semifinal clash with Alexander Bublik, after which he was defaulted.

Rublev has had various incidents on the court where he failed to manage his anger. On the contrary, Bergs' situation didn't feature too much anger. It did feature quite a bit of excitement from the Belgian.

The incident split fanbases online, with many taking the side of Bergs, claiming that it wasn't on purpose, while some arguing otherwise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback