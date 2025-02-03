All the controversies from Davis Cup 2025 qualifiers this week ft. Heated arguments, player collisions & more

Several controversies took center stage at the recently concluded 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers round one. Teams were fiercely competitive and desperate to reach the second round of the qualifiers, which led to heated arguments and collisions on-court.

26 nations competed in the first round of the Davis Cup 2025 qualifiers, with 14 advancing to the second round. The Netherlands (the 2024 Davis Cup finalists) received a bye, securing a direct entry into the second round, where they will face Argentina. Meanwhile, Italy automatically qualified for the Final 8 as both the defending champions and the host nation. The Davis Cup 2025 Final 8 will take place from November 18 to 23, 2025, at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

Trending

Tennis is predominantly an individual and intense sport. When these two traits are combined in a team setting, it can be difficult for players to handle the situation, and individual personalities can clash. Let's look at the top controversies that rocked round one of the Davis Cup qualifiers:

Belgium vs Chile collision controversy

Zizou Bergs at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Belgium held a 2-1 lead before the start of their fourth fixture against Chile. Zizou Bergs faced off against Cristian Garin in a tense battle. Bergs emerged victorious in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. But during the third set, Bergs collided with Garin after breaking the latter's serve when the score was 6-5. In excitement, he ran to his bench where his teammates were sitting and accidentally collided with the Chilean player while switching sides.

Garin fell to the ground and immediately called for a default, arguing that the contact was significant enough to warrant disqualification. However, the referee denied Chile’s request for a default, ruling the collision as unintentional. Frustrated by the decision and the pain caused due to the collision, Garin refused to continue playing, which resulted in a penalty against Chile. Consequently, Belgium were awarded the game, and they registered the overall victory 3-1.

Belgium advanced to the second round of the Davis Cup, set to take place from September 12-14, 2025. They will face Australia, who secured their spot by defeating Sweden 3-1 in the first round.

Expand Tweet

Denmark vs Serbia handshake controversy

Team Denmark celebrating their win over Team Serbia - Source: Getty

In the Denmark vs. Serbia tie, Denmark secured a tight 3-2 victory over Serbia. Serbia fell short in the absence of their premier athlete, Novak Djokovic, who is approximately out for two months due to a torn hamstring. The final match between Elmer Moeller and Hamad Medjedovic was decisive, with Moeller securing a hard-fought victory in three sets 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

As the Danish team erupted in celebration, controversy erupted when Medjedovic and Serbia’s team captain left the court without shaking hands with Moeller. The Danish player was seen searching for them, confused by their abrupt departure. The incident sparked discussions about sportsmanship and post-match etiquette.

Denmark will face Spain in the second round in September. Spain secured their spot by defeating Switzerland by a 3-1 margin.

Expand Tweet

France vs Brazil heated handshake dispute

Thiago Wild at the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

Another intense moment took place during the France vs. Brazil clash. During the second match between Arthur Fils and Thiago Wild, controversy arose at a crucial juncture. With the second set tied at 4-4, Fils had a break point when he played a shot that went out. However, the referee deemed that the ball touched the player during his volley attempt and awarded the point and the game to the Frenchman.

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian team strongly opposed the decision but the verdict stood as it was. The break of serve proved decisive as Fils quickly closed the match on his serve. The situation intensified when they came to the net for a dignitary handshake after the game. The handshake was met with hostility which led to heated verbal exchanges. The crowd erupted with boos, adding to the fiery atmosphere.

Expand Tweet

France will take on Croatia in the second round in September. Croatia secured their place by defeating Slovakia with a 3-1 margin.

With the Davis Cup qualifiers concluded, teams now look ahead to the next round, hoping for fewer controversies and smoother matches in pursuit of the prestigious trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback