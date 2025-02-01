WATCH: Controversial scenes at Davis Cup as Thiago Seyboth Wild and Arthur Fils engage in heated argument over divisive umpire call

The Davis Cup qualifying match between Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild and France's Arthur Fils ended on a sour note. The players took part in a heated exchange as they shook hands after the match.

The French player was accused of cheating to get a point during the match which was thought to be the reason for the argument. The spat between the two players escalated and the coaches of both teams had to intervene to stop it. The French crowd later booed Wild off the court.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The clip (below) shows that the ball touched Wild and bounced out of the court as Fils returned the shot. However, he did not call that when the umpire called the ball out. This was protested by Wild and his coach but in vain.

Expand Tweet

This was followed by Fils losing a point in the next game and complaining to the umpire about Wild challenging his serve.

Expand Tweet

Some fans have reacted negatively to this act by Arthur Fils as they feel that he did not respect the game. Some also pointed out the biases of the umpires in not just this, but the matches prior to the one as well.

"Shame on FILS. He was playing better. He would probably win anyway. He didn't need to be quiet to plenty of unfair/wrong calls," wrote a user on X.

"The ball was out by a least a foot. Fils lost the point, but the official gave it to him. No review in this tourney?" claimed another X user.

"Arthur Fils isn’t the referee and Seyboth challenged the ball," wrote a user in support of Fils.

The French side now leads 2-0 against Brazil after Arthur Fils and Ugo Humbert clinched consecutive victories for their country.

Davis Cup qualifiers in full flow as teams fight for a place in the next round

Davis Cup 2025 Qualifiers match between Canada and Hungary - Source: Getty

The qualifiers for the Davis Cup 2025 will conclude on 2nd February 2025. 26 team are taking part in a 5-match elimination round to be in the top 13. They will be joined by last year's runners-up Netherlands in the second round of the event.

However, countries like Argentina, Australia, Austria, Germany, Japan, USA, Czechia, Denmark, and Croatia have already secured their spot in the second round. The rest of the teams will be fighting for the remaining four spots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback