WATCH: Controversial scenes at Davis Cup as Zizou Bergs knocks Cristian Garin down with wild celebration, avoids default despite Chilean's swollen eye

The 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers produced a controversial moment during the first-round clash between Belgium's Zizou Bergs and Chile's Cristian Garin. The incident saw Bergs bizarrely injuring Garin while celebrating. The Chilean sustained a swollen eye and was unable to return to court. Garin subsequently received multiple time violations, resulting in a game penalty that saw Bergs win the match and Belgium progress to the second round.

Bergs and Garin's clash was the decisive matchup in the first-round qualifying tie between Belgium and Chile, with the latter leading the tie 2-1 at the start of the contest. Bergs won the first set 6-3, while Garin squared things up with a 6-4 second-set win, sending the match into a tense and decisive third set. Here, the Belgian set up a 6-5 lead with a chance to serve out the match.

However, during a changeover, Zizou Bergs wildly jumped while celebrating and collided with Cristian Garin, knocking the Chilean down to the floor. The collision caused the right side of Garin's face, including his right eye, to swell. Watch the controversial moment unfold below:

Garin and the rest of the Chilean contingent, fuming at Bergs' behavior, sought a default for the Belgian. However, the chair umpire didn't give in to the demand. Garin soon went away from the court to seek treatment but was unable to return in time.

The chair umpire issued multiple time violations, leading to a game penalty for the Chilean. As a result, Bergs won the third set 7-5, with Belgium winning the tie 3-1 and progressing to the second round of the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers, where they will face Australia.

The incident involving Bergs and Garin isn't the only moment of contention to have spiced up the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers. Previously, there was drama in the aftermath of the first-round match between Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild and France's Arthur Fils.

Thiago Seyboth Wild's frustrations boil over in a heated Davis Cup Qualifiers exchange with Arthur Fils

At a crucial juncture of the match between Thiago Seyboth Wild and Arthur Fils at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers, the chair umpire controversially awarded a point to the Frenchman.

It stemmed from a second-set rally between the pair, which ended with a crosscourt backhand from Fils landing out. The chair umpire deemed that the ball had brushed Seyboth Wild's racket on its way out and called 'touch' before awarding the point to Fils.

Incensed, Seyboth Wild turned to Fils, believing that the Frenchman knew that the ball hadn't touched the Brazilian's racket. However, Fils didn't budge and instead pointed to the chair umpire, suggesting it was up to the chair umpire to decide.

Later, after Fils secured a 6-1, 6-4 win, Seyboth Wild performed an aggressive handshake with the Frenchman. During the handshake, the Brazilian appeared to lash out at Fils. Soon, intervention was needed to prevent the altercation from escalating. Several tennis fans lambasted Seyboth Wild for his behavior.

