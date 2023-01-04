Andrey Rublev debuted his own clothing line Rublo during his first match of the 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 ahead of the Australian Open.

The Russian was unable to start his season on a winning note, losing against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in three tight sets: 6-4, 3-6, 4-6. Apart from his game, his new clothing brand caught the attention of fans in the stadium and on social media.

Fans took to the social media platform Reddit to share mostly positive reactions to Rublev ditching Nike for Rublo, his own clothing line. One fan even praised the Russian for replacing Nike, calling their recent releases "trash."

"Yeah, this fit will look good in any year looking back though. I’m big on it. I’m a huge Nike head but their tennis fits have been so trash lately," user mocsand said.

The same fan also praised the Russian's new brand Rublo for its clean aesthetic.

"Cleaner is always better," user mocsand wrote.

Another fan praised the simplistic nature of the design of the clothing line.

"Perfect example you don't need some crazy designs to look good on court," user Xylophone1904 wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions on Reddit:

"Here is a doze of migraine to your heads" - Andrey Rublev on launching his new line

Andrey Rublev launched his new clothing line by posting a video of himself donning Rublo garments on his social media platforms. He mentioned that he named the brand after his surname and wanted to promote the message of equality and kindness.

"Here is a doze of migraine to your heads. I know I'm depressive and always have been thinking about life and death for too much, but before my days will end I will keep fighting for what I believe, what I love and who I love," Andrey Rublev wrote on Instagram.

The 25-year-old was hopeful that his brand could have a larger impact and bring about a certain change to the planet.

"We been working on something important and close to me. And we would like to share with you something that can be bigger than just a brand, something that can help people, planet. Something that will be a symbol of hope and kindness," his Instagram caption said.

Rublev also looked forward to the new year and promoted a message of overcoming darkness.

"It’s gonna be an interesting year and hopefully, all together we will be able to add a bit of light in this dark world," he concluded.

