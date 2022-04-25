Andrey Rublev passes customary signing of tennis balls to home favorite Novak Djokovic in sporting gesture after Serbia Open win

Andrey Rublev denied World No. 1 Novak Djokovic a third Serbia Open crown on Sunday, scoring a three-set win over the home favorite.

Rublev, who was playing in his third final of the season, needed two hours and 27 minutes to get over the line 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0. The Russian's power-packed game was on full display in the encounter, especially in the deciding set, as he managed to brush aside Djokovic's bid for a come-from-behind win.

Following the victory, Rublev won over the fans with his splendid sportsmanship. The Russian, who was asked to sign tennis balls for fans, politely declined. Instead, he asked for the balls to be given to Novak Djokovic to sign for the excited home crowd.

During his trophy acceptance speech, Rublev described Djokovic as "one of the strongest tennis players in history," adding that it was an honor for him to share the court with the Serb.

The 24-year-old said he was already looking forward to facing Djokovic next, before thanking the fans for their support and expressing hope on returning next year to defend his crown.

"You are one of the strongest tennis players in history," Rublev said of Djokovic in his speech. "For me, it's an honor to share the court with you, I will never be able to do everything you have done. I hope you can continue playing for so many years, I can’t wait to face you again."

"In general, I feel so great here, it's amazing," he continued. "It's an amazing city and I really enjoy my time here and to win a title here, I feel double special. Hopefully, I see you next year."

"Belgrade and Serbia love you, please come back to defend your title" - Novak Djokovic to Andrey Rublev

Djokovic spoke hightly of Rublev in his post-match speech

Novak Djokovic also spoke highly of Andrey Rublev during his trophy acceptance speech, saying Belgrade and Serbia loved him. He went on to encourage his opponent to return next year to defend his title.

"Belgrade and Serbia love you. Please come back to defend your title," Djokovic said to Rublev during his speech.

Both Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev will now shift their focus to Madrid, Spain. The two will feature among the top seeds at the Madrid Masters, scheduled to be played between May 1-8.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala