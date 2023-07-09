Andrey Rublev spoke about the possibility of facing Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after his fourth-round victory over Alexander Bublik.

Rublev defeated Bublik in five sets 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the fourth round at SW19 on Sunday, July 9. In doing so, he reached his first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinal, and his eighth Grand Slam quarterfinal overall.

The Russian now awaits the winner of the fourth-round match between Hubert Hurkacz and Novak Djokovic.

In his post-match press conference, Andrey Rublev spoke about the potential clash with the seven-time Wimbledon champion. Rublev stated that although the Serb is one of the best players in the tournament's history, he isn’t bothered by the 23-time Slam winner’s past achievements at SW19.

“To be honest, I'm not really thinking about it because this is his history. He knows that he's one of the best players, especially at this place, at this court. Why I need to think about his achievement?” Rublev said.

Rublev added that he will be focusing on himself and will give it his all in the quarterfinals.

“Me, I have to think about myself and to try to do my best,” the 25-year-old said.

Rublev, however, praised Novak Djokovic's form at this year’s Grand Slam events. The Serb has won both Slams so far this year, the Australian Open and the French Open. He is also the four-time defending champion at Wimbledon and is thus the favorite to win the title.

“He's one of the best. He didn’t really lose this year, especially in Slams. All the Slams that he played, he won. That's the toughest thing. You have the guy who returns almost everything with amazing legs. You have to play really, really great match,” Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic previously met in the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinal

The pair at the 2023 Australian Open

Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic have clashed four times on tour so far. The Serb has been victorious thrice. Meanwhile, the Russian claimed his sole victory over the 36-year-old in the final of the 2022 Serbia Open. Their latest meeting came in the quarterfinals of this year’s Australian Open, where the eventual champion dismissed Rublev in straight sets.

The defeat in Melbourne also added to Andrey Rublev’s poor record in the quarterfinals of Grand Slams. The World No. 7 has featured in seven Grand Slam quarterfinals prior to Wimbledon, but has failed in each of his attempts.

The 25-year-old Russian will hope to make a breakthrough this time around as he awaits either Novak Djokovic or 2021 semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

