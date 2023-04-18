Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev share a close friendship on tour and the inception of their bond dates back to junior tennis.

Rublev paried up with Zverev in doubles competitions during junior years, even reaching the quarterfinals of the 2014 Australian Open boys' doubles. While they later went different ways with their journey in singles, the bond between the two continues to remain strong.

In a conversation with the ATP Tour, Rublev recalled an incident where people claimed the Russian of having a striking resemblance in appearance with Zverev when the duo first met in Mallorca.

"First time that we met, I remember was in Mallorca and I don't know, 12 or something years old tournament. And I remember, he went out from elevator and everybody like, looking at him and [said], "It's you, it's you walking there!," said Rublev. "I look at Sascha [Zverev] and say, no chance I look like this guy."

Rublev squared off with Zverev for the first time in junior tennis in Moscow. Reflecting on the match, the Russian recalled both of them playing with intense determination despite it being a consolation match.

"[In Moscow] it was a typical match that both of us didn't want to play because it's a consolation, no motivation at all but then when you start to play, you don't want to lose. In the end, we finish more motivated than the main matches that I lost with him," he said.

Rublev has commenced his clay swing this year with the success at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he defeated Holger Rune to claim his first ever Masters 1000 title. Meanwhile, Zverev endured a third-round defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev's head-to-head record

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev at the 2021 Cincinnati Masters

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev have squared off on six occasions on the tour, with the German holding a commanding 5-1 lead in the head-to-head.

The duo's first meeting saw Zverev secure a first-round win at the 2016 Monte-Carlo Masters. He then went on to beat the Russian on four more occasions - at the 2017 China Open, the 2019 Shanghai Masters, the 2020 Australian Open and the 2021 Cincinnati Masters.

Rublev eventually defeated the German in the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinals earlier this year. The Russian, however, was denied the title following a straight sets defeat to compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash.

Poll : 0 votes