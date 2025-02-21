Andrey Rublev reveals how $240,000,000-worth Steph Curry rescued him from poor form at Qatar Open

Andrey Rublev advanced to the semifinals of the Qatar Open with a hard-fought victory over second seed Alex de Minaur on Thursday, February 20. This triumph stands as Rublev’s most significant win of the year so far, and he recently credited NBA star Stephen Curry for inspiring him to overcome struggles with his focus.

He won the first set in a dominating fashion 6-1 but dropped the second 6-3, courtesy of a strong comeback from the Australian to push it to the decider. The Russian managed to close out a closely fought encounter 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8).

Andrey Rublev, who has expressed frustration with struggles over his performances, credited one of the NBA Greats Stephen Curry for the mental strategies. Stephen Curry, regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, boasts a net worth of approximately $240 million, as per Celebrity Networth.

While talking to a Russian publication ‘BB Tennis’, Rublev said:

"I watched a video of Stephen Curry... where he talked about some of the tricks he used to help him focus. One of them was a phrase he wrote on his sneaker to remind himself, to help him trigger the right mood," Rublev said.

“I thought that a sneaker would be a really good option. It won't rub off, it’s easy to write on and it’s always there,” he added.

Initially, Rublev said he experimented by writing ‘responsibility’ on his wrist and fingers but the ink would quickly fade due to sweat. Hence the Russian took inspiration from Steph Curry’s approach of inscribing mantras on sneakers. This prompted him to write quotes on his K-Swiss shoes, ensuring they remained visible throughout his matches.

Andrey Rublev opens up on his struggles to control his angry outbursts on the court

Animated Andrey Rublev at the Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev has often faced difficulties controlling his aggression on the court, which often comes up in the form of outbursts. Regarding this, in a recent interview with Eurosport, the 27-year-old talked about the inner 'monster' and discussed his anger issues.

"I see the idea. I think we all have different personalities, different monsters inside us actually. In my case, my monster is only directed at me. I can be calm, nice, funny but if I go crazy, it's only at myself. Others have nothing to do with it. I think it shows during my matches: it's not the opponent who is at fault, it's me," Rublev said.

Despite immense talent, Rublev’s form has fluctuated, with some matches slipping away due to lapses in concentration. His victory over Alex de Minaur in Doha, where he finally emerged victorious after nearly three hours, highlighted his newfound mental strength. He was spotted laughing off between the points to release pressure and keep himself composed.

Rublev will now face Felix Auger Aliassime in the semifinals on Friday, February 21, who received a walkover against Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal. Andrey Rublev and Auger Aliassime have faced off six times, with the former leading their head-to-head 5-1.

